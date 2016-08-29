John Key wrote to ethnic communities worried about their security

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ Prime Minister John Key speaking about the rise of crime against the Chinese community.

Prime Minister John Key has moved to calm the security fears of the immigrant community through the pages of ethnic newspapers.

In a column Key reassured any safety fears and outlined crime reform under the National Party, which he tweaked to read like an open letter for one publication and addressed to "Chinese friends in New Zealand".

Key said there are some in the Chinese community who feel they're being "targeted" by crime.

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Prime Minister John Key was burgled several times before he took on the top job.

"I don't think they are but certainly one thing I wanted to do was reassure them," he told media.

In the open letter Key wrote: "There's no doubt there has been a recent upturn in burglaries. I've been burgled three or four times before I became Prime Minister and I know what an invasive and disturbing experience this can be".

"I also want to reassure you that despite the perception, and while there has been a recent upturn in burglary, the crime rate is still at near historic lows."

Key wrote that there was no evidence in crime statistics to show Asian communities were being targeted.

"The 2013 census showed around 12 per cent of New Zealand's population is of Asian ethnicity, whereas the proportion of Asians who have been the victim of a crime is between 2 and 3 per cent."

He assured ethnic communities that police were doing everything they could to reduce crime, including raising the priority level of house burglaries to a priority offence "so all break-ins are attended by police staff with a reasonable time frame".

Key has been writing a weekly column for ethnic community newspapers since he became Prime Minister.

A single issue is picked and the information and statistics are tweaked for each community and their publication.

