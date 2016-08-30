UN poll: Clark's chances slim

UN Sec-Gen vote: Helen Clark in or out?

MORNING REPORT/Radio New Zealand A make or break poll in Helen Clark's bid for the United Nations's top job is underway. She needs to do better to stay in the running.

Helen Clark needed things to go her way today. But the latest round of voting on the next United Nations boss has failed to boost her prospects.

Early reports have Clark placing seventh in the poll – six votes in favour, eight discourage votes and one "no opinion".

Former Portuguese Prime Minister António Guterres is still the front-runner.

UN Helen Clark is caught in the middle of a battle for influence and geopolitical horse-trading between the US and Russia.

The two bottom candidates were Natalie Gherman and world climate-change csar Christina Figueres, and there is now speculation they are likely to drop out of the race.



If the vote was by popular choice, Clark would have been a front-runner. Her bid for the top job has had a huge head of steam on social media and elsewhere, thanks to her high visibility on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat.

Clark has been the flag-bearer for the push to appoint a woman secretary general for the first time in the UN's 70-year history. And she is also seen as representative of the mood among the wider UN membership to decide the next secretary-general on competency.



CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE



But Clark is caught in the middle of a battle for influence and geopolitical horse trading between the United States and Russia, two of the most powerful members of the so-called P5 club – the five permanent members of the 15 member security council.

Phil Walter/Getty Images PM John Key and Foreign Minister Murray McCully have been on a worldwide charm offensive in support of Helen Clark but have so far failed to make the difference.

Clark received a much higher number of votes "discouraging' her candidacy in the early rounds of voting, suggesting at least one of the permanent members voted against her. That increases the likelihood of Clark facing a veto down the line.

Prime Minister John Key has acknowledged Clark's failure to get more traction was, in part, a result of her lacking a "champion" among those P5 members. But sources suggest Clark's high profile has also made her a victim of "tall poppy syndrome".

Key and Foreign Minister Murray McCully have been on a worldwide charm offensive in support of Clark but have so far failed to make the difference. Even a personal approach by Key to US President Barack Obama appears to have been rebuffed, with the US widely believed to be backing the Argentine foreign minister, Susana Malcorra.

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ Prime Minister John Key speaking on Helen Clark's bid for the UN top job.

But Malcorra, seen as the establishment candidate after previously serving as UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon's offsider, might struggle to survive a veto by Russia.



TWO FACED DIPLOMACY

The Russians, meanwhile, have made no bones about their preference for an Eastern European candidate, says Key. The Russians have, if any thing, been refreshingly upfront about their reasons for refusing to back Clark.

That is a rarity in the murky and highly secretive system of straw polls surrounding the appointment process where it has become clear that some countries are saying one thing in public, and voting the other way behind closed doors.

MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS The US is believed to be backing Argentine Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra.

But like Malcorra, any favoured candidate of Russia faces a veto by the US.

Clark had always hoped to emerge as the compromise candidate once the dust had settled on the vetoes, but Guterres appears poised to take that title instead.

As a temporary member of the Security Council, New Zealand is believed to have used its vote during the last straw poll to oppose Guterres, largely as a spoiling tactic, though the Government refuses to say.



NEXT MOVE?

Denis Balibouse/Reuters Former Portuguese PM António Guterres looks to be the front-runner.

Speaking before the result was announced, Labour MP Phil Goff told TVNZ Clark would have to reconsider her campaign if she fell in the straw poll.

"Where there's life, there's hope, but if the vote goes down then she's going to have to look at that very strategically and say, 'Is there any chance?', [and] if there's no chance you preserve your dignity and you step aside."

Goff told TVNZ Clark's strongest chance was to come through as a compromise candidate, although that would depend on what the P5 wanted a strong secretary-general or someone "more flexible".

She was unlikely to stay on at the UN if knocked back for the top job and could return to New Zealand, although there would be plenty of jobs on offer for her elsewhere.

"She's worked so hard for so many years, she'd be a fantastic ambassador for New Zealand anywhere in the world."

Labour foreign affairs spokesman David Shearer, who worked at the UN for nearly 20 years, told TV3 Clark should "absolutely" stay in the race.

"If there's a standoff between the United States and Russia ... if they cancel each other's candidates out then there's a chance for Helen to come through the middle."

However, there was a chance she would "look at what her options are" if she fell in the poll and other candidates increased their support.

* Audio courtesy of RNZ.

