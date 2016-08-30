Tributes after young politician dies

Shock at death of Sarah Higgins, the young Auckland politician

SUPPLIED Local board member Sarah Higgins died suddenly over the weekend.

One of New Zealand's youngest ever female politicians has died suddenly, shocking those who knew her.

Sarah Higgins, a real estate agent for Barfoot & Thompson and member of the Franklin Local Board, died on the weekend.

Higgins was just 22 when she won her seat on the Pukekohe subdivision of the Board in 2013.

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK Her death left the local board absolutely devastated.

At the time she said she'd fallen in love with the Pukekohe community and wanted the chance to use her passion for politics.

"I think it is important to know about what is going on in the community as best as you can," she said.

However, Higgins was not planning on standing again for the board in this October local body elections.

Thinking of Sarah Higgins family & friends. So sad to see a young fellow local board member with so much potential leave the world this way. — Richard Hills (@richardhills777) August 29, 2016 Really sad to learn of the death of Sarah Higgins. An amazing woman with a huge future. RIP. — Stewart Sowman-Lund (@StewartLundNZ) August 30, 2016

Board member Murray Kay said her death was a "tragic loss and waste of life".

"She had a lot to offer. I'm at a loss for words and the sadness - it's a whole heap of emotion."

He said she was a pleasure to work with and represented the new face of Franklin.

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK Higgins was New Zealand's youngest ever female politician.

"Most people think Council matters were for the grey haired, but Higgins worked to represent the younger demographic.

"I think she was trying to make her way in the world as a young person."

Andre Baker, board chairman, said Higgins was never afraid to challenge, speak her mind or take a contrary view.

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK Higgins was just 22 when she won her seat on the Pukekohe subdivision of the Board in 2013.

"But her most endearing qualities for me were her smile and sense of humour, her friendly personality and her unabashed desire to be recognised as a good rural person



"We are a tight team as a Board and we will sincerely miss her and are incredibly saddened by her loss and what that means to those who were even closer to her than we are."

Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward councillor Jacqui Church said she was deeply saddened by the news.

"As politicians, we all share the common goal of advocating for our areas to the best of our abilities.

SUPPLIED Sarah Higgins, fourth from the left, with her local board members.

"Sarah leaves a huge gap in the Franklin Board and our Franklin communities and will be deeply missed. I pass on our family's sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Sarah's family for their loss."

Politicians from further afield also expressed their sadness.

Andrew Bayly, MP for Hunua, said that Higgins was instrumental in the work that led to him filing a private member's bill on methamphetamine testing in residential properties.

"It's something Sarah led," he said.

"I've really enjoyed working with her, I'm going to miss her immensely. She made contributions to the whole community and I'm really going to miss her."



He understood her funeral would probably held up in Northland later this week.

North Shore councillor Richard Hills posted a tribute to the young politician on his Facebook page.

"It's truly tragic to see a fellow young politician die like this, the times that I had spoke with her she was so positive and confident and seemed to have a big future ahead of her.

"I am so gutted that our little country is so sad and so many young people feel so helpless.

"Life is tough and Politics can be a busy, lonely and intense job at times and we often deal with angry abusive people on our own.

"Let's talk, my inbox, phone, door and hugs are always open. Glad to have so many who do the same and look out for me too."

Meanwhile friends have taken to her Facebook pages to express their grief.

"Such sad news. You will be missed by so many people from all parts of your life. Rest peacefully gorgeous girl," one wrote.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).

* An earlier headline on this story incorrectly said Higgins was 22. She was 24.

- Stuff