Who will replace Winston?

The NZ First succession plan: Shane Jones vs Ron Mark

GRANT MATTHEW / FAIRFAX NZ Former Labour MP Shane Jones looks likely to run for NZ First in Whangarei at next year's election.

ANALYSIS: Everyone needs a succession plan - even NZ First.

By no means is leader Winston Peters at the end of his run - any suggestion his charisma and energy is waning is ludicrous - but at 71, even he must realise the party needs a back-up.

Enter the top two contenders for the job - his deputy and former army man Ron Mark versus Peters' close friend and former Labour MP, Shane Jones.

LOREN DOUGAN/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First deputy leader Ron Mark says he isn't interested in the top job.

Mark says he never wanted to be leader and Jones won't comment on the matter given he's currently the government's Pacific Economic Ambassador - a role created at the time he left Parliament in 2014.

But the rumour mill is swirling and there's no question the pair are the most likely to end up fighting each other for top dog.

While they both play in the Parliamentary rugby team and share a mate in Peters - you'd be hard pressed to call their relationship friendly.

Even when Mark is trying to compliment Jones saying he's doing "a very good job" where he is - he couldn't help but have a dig by saying it's a job that was set up for him by Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully.

It does Mark a favour pointing out that Jones has run with the Labour pack, accepted a job from National and is only now turning his sights on NZ First.

While Mark has been with NZ First since the outset, he was born from the Labour wing and was senior whip in the National-NZ First coalition government.

This weekend the party is holding its annual convention in Dunedin - hundreds have turned out and Mark's in the thick of it but it's not about him, he says.

"As 2IC my job is about admin and logistics.

"Amateurs talk tactics, professionals talk logistics."

Mark says he's heard the "rumours, talk and chatter" about Jones but he hasn't heard anyone actually saying the former politician is joining NZ First.

What if he does join? "I don't really care. The party decides who join the party and the party decides on matters like that," Mark says.

"When I came into Parliament I never ever had as a goal of mine that I would take over and lead a party and I still don't.

"Right now (Winston) is the heaviest piece of artillery in the House and he makes other political leaders look like amateurs," he said.

Neither Mark or Jones are spring chickens at 61 and 57 respectively.

But Mark is ambitious and prepared to fight for power. It wasn't that long ago former deputy leader Tracey Martin was ousted after Mark got the numbers together to roll her.

It's understood Peters voted for Martin to keep the job, questioning whether he sees Mark as an option for successor.

It's looking increasingly likely that Jones will be on the ballot paper in Whangarei next year, especially after Peters confirmed on Saturday the party wants to contest the seat.

His track record could stand in his way - think blue movies and controversial citizenship decisions, not to mention bridges burnt with Labour and the unions in particular.

But one thing Jones has to his advantage is profile and political history proves voters can forget almost anything when they put their minds to it.

Peters won't quit anytime soon but everyone has an expiry date and just who NZ First line up to take over could end up making or breaking the party.

- Stuff