Young politician died in suspected suicide

Young Auckland politician Sarah Higgins to be farewelled in Northland

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK The sudden death of Sarah Higgins has left the local board devastated.

Ambitious Auckland politician Sarah Higgins will be farewelled in the Hokianga on Thursday.

Higgins, who was one of the youngest politicians elected to represent a local board at just 22 years old, died of suspected suicide on Sunday. She was 25 years old.

The Coroner is investigating her death.

FAIRFAX NZ Sarah Higgins was 22 when she was elected to the Pukekohe subdivision of the Franklin Local Board.

A service will be held in the small Hokianga settlement of Pawarenga at Motukaraka Church on Thursday from 11am, followed by a private ceremony.

Higgins is originally from Northland and her body travelled north from Auckland on Tuesday.

The much-loved woman, who had just started learning golf, was an avid gym-goer and a dog-lover, left school at 16. Her first job was at the Northerner Motor Inn in Kaitaia.

Her former employer Dave Murray said she was "a lovely girl and will be sadly missed".

The Barfoot & Thompson real estate agent, who was elected to the Pukekohe subdivision of the Franklin Local Board in 2013, did not plan to run for re-election this year.

Thinking of Sarah Higgins family & friends. So sad to see a young fellow local board member with so much potential leave the world this way. — Richard Hills (@richardhills777) August 29, 2016 Really sad to learn of the death of Sarah Higgins. An amazing woman with a huge future. RIP. — Stewart Sowman-Lund (@StewartLundNZ) August 30, 2016

However, it is clear she had strong political beliefs. Her social media accounts are peppered with pictures of herself and John Key as well as other National Party members.

Higgins' friend Jordan Williams said he was still in shock from her death - a sentiment echoed by many of her friends and colleagues.

Local politician Daniel Newman described Higgins' death as "an appalling end to the life of a young woman who cared deeply for others".

SUPPLIED Sarah Higgins, fourth from the left, with her local board members.

"Sarah was a self-starter. She knew no one owed her a living. She worked as hard as she could to make her own way in life," Newman wrote in a social media post.

Meanwhile, fellow Barfoot & Thompson real estate agent Geri Lawler said those at the real estate agency held Higgins in their hearts.

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK Higgins was one of New Zealand's youngest ever female politicians.

"So sad Rip dear SARAH God Bless you .. The darkness that is tucked in so many minds .. Be kind to each other please .. And listen .. Notice little things and changes .. Speak up for those that can't," Lawler wrote.

Franklin Local Board chairman Andy Baker said his board was still in shock by Higgins' passing and a number were taking it very hard.

"We're still in shock, it's very tough - there's not too many minutes in the day that go past when I don't think of her."

Baker and fellow board members Malcolm Bell, Jill Naysmith and Alan Cole, along with Higgins' friends and family from across the country, would be making the trip north for her funeral.

Baker said the board members would catch the early ferry on Thursday from Rawene to cross the Hokianga Harbour to the church. "We plan to go early because we expect the ferries to get busier later in the morning."

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or emailtalk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).

- Stuff