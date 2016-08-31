John Key talks about Moonbeam

John Key admits he had no say on the naming of his cat, Moonbeam Smoky Fluffy Key

ROSS GIBLIN\Dominion Post Prime Minister John Key reveals to pupils at Rata Street School, Naenae he wasn't allowed to help name his family cat which is called Moonbeam Smokey Fluffy Key.

What do you talk about when you're the prime minister and you're visiting a class of new entrants?

It turns out pets, sandwiches and sporting celebrities are a pretty good bet if John Key's banter with Rata St School pupils is anything to go by.

Key visited the decile two primary school in Naenae during a full-day visit to the Hutt Valley with fellow National MP Chris Bishop on Tuesday.

Craig Simcox Supplied David Alexander Supplied Marty Melville Peter Meecham @JohnKeyPM Sadly there are no photos of Moonbeam Smoky Fluffy Key on file. But there are plenty of photos of Key with cute animal friends, like of this little guy way back in 2008. Key has met plenty of guide dogs during his time as Prime Minister, including this little labrador. A week after the September 2010 Canterbury earthquake, Key found another guide dog in the crowd when he was visiting Brooklands. But Key's encounters with the animal kingdom haven't been limited to puppies and kittens - in June 2014 he had a go milking a cow for himself. Even extinct animals have been graced with visits by the Prime Minister. In March 2010 he visited the new visitor centre at the Zealandia sanctuary and found a model of a moa. From time to time Key has introduced his animal friends to his world leader friends. In February 2011, Allegra the turtle met then-Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. The most famous of all the animals Key has been able to meet over the years has to have been Bo, the beloved pet of the Obama family. Key met Bo at the White House in March 2016. 1 of 7 « Previous « Previous Next » Next »

Although he faced questions about getting in to politics and his responsibilities as prime minister during the visit, by far the most popular topics of conversation were about Key's brush with celebrities - and the name of his cat.

Key was asked by one student what his favourite animal was.

"My favourite animal is Moonbeam, who's our cat," Key said.

"Her real name is Moonbeam Smoky Fluffy Key. When we got her, [his daughter] Stephie wanted to call her Moonbeam.

"Max, who was six, wanted top call her Smoky. My wife wanted to call her Fluffy and I wasn't allowed a name."

Moonbeam was a "really lazy" cat who spent all day sleeping and eating, though, he said.

Rata Street principal Dave Appleyard said Key was superb at connecting with pupils with his banter about what they ate for lunch, as well as pets, and sporting celebrities.

"He is able to make that connection and talk candidly and easily with with the students about the stuff that they are interested in," Appleyard said.

"As he moved in and spoke to different aged kids the conversations changed.

"He's definitely skillful at connecting with his audience."

Appleyard said when a group of his pupils wrote to Key, inviting him to visit, he never expected it would happen.

"I did think it weas one of those 'yeah right' moments, not in a million years would the prime minister have the time to fit us in."

But on Tuesday, Key was there and Appleyard was chuffed, and so were the students who flocked around the leader of the country.

"They were just abuzz with seeing such a famous person. This was like a Hurricanes visit or an actor from Shortland Street."

Key's discussion of his 15-year-old cat with the students was far from the first time Moonbeam has been front and centre.

According to Hansard records of parliamentary debates, Moonbeam has been mentioned in the House on 11 separate occasions since first mentioned by Helen Clark in June 2007.

"[When] Mr Key was interviewed this week on whom he was leaving in charge while he was away, he listed Moonbeam, the family cat, before he got to [Bill] English," Clark said at the time.

In May 2014, then ACT leader John Banks credited "that beautiful animal" Moonbeam with helping to shape Key's position against animal testing for psychoactive substances.

- Stuff