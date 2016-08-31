Civil Defence holds nationwide tsunami exercise to test readiness for disaster

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ Civil Defence and Emergency Management holding a mock tsunami alert for New Zealand to test responses.

Staff in fluoro jackets huddle around a computer in the bunker of the Beehive, looking at a rolling red tsunami of doom heading towards New Zealand.

Thankfully, the wave isn't real, but part of Exercise Tangaroa, a Civil Defence exercise testing the country's ability to respond to and recover from a major tsunami.

Over a hundred organisations around the country are taking part, including emergency services, local and central government, utility providers and the private sector.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Civil Defence's Marlborough headquarters are tested out as part of a nationwide tsunami drill.

On Wednesday, the first day of the exercise, the National Crisis Management Centre at Parliament was abuzz with staff working away, as maps on projector screens showed the path of the tsunami and its likely arrival times across parts of New Zealand.

Representatives from US and Australian emergency response agencies are also involved in the exercise, based on the scenario of a regional tsunami kickstarted by an earthquake in the Kermadecs.

Dean Kozanic Surfers have caught waves after previous tsunami warnings in New Zealand, but a major wave would need to be taken far more seriously.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black said those involved knew their readiness for a tsunami was being tested, but only found out the size of the wave and likely impact when they arrived in the morning.

"You're playing it cold but with the fact that you're testing all of those arrangements that have been worked through, where there's been training for agencies involved to see, 'OK, how does it work in practice?'

"And what we're seeing is, it works very well."

Crown research institute GNS Science had provided Civil Defence with a realistic scenario for the tsunami, while those taking part were being "overloaded" with information to replicate the pressure of a real disaster.

'NO GENTLE WALKTHROUGH'

"We're being hit with all of those things at once as also trying to understand, 'What's the operational environment, how big is the scale and scope of this emergency', to make sure that we are testing it under pressure and not just a gentle walkthrough."

Stuart-Black said a report on the exercise would be completed by the first quarter of 2017, outlining what went well and the areas for improvement.

Civil Defence Minister Nikki Kaye said the exercise was a chance to test decision-making and communication processes at a local, regional and national level.

It was crucial that New Zealand was prepared for tsunami, which were a "significant risk" for the country.

"In an event such as a major tsunami, a massive response and recovery effort will be needed...the risk of tsunami is real and we must be prepared," Kaye said.

There are two more stages to the exercise: the response after the tsunami will be tested on September 14, followed by the management of the longer-term recovery two weeks later.

