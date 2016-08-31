Plum LA posting for MP

Outgoing National MP Maurice Williamson picks up plum LA diplomatic posting

PARLIAMENT TV In 2013 MP Maurice Williamson used the power of laughter to show his support for the gay marriage bill.

Controversial National MP Maurice Williamson has been awarded a sought-after posting as New Zealand's Consul-General in Los Angeles.

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully made the announcement as one of a string of new diplomatic appointments around the globe.

It comes just a month after Williamson announced he would be retiring from politics at the next election.

GETTY-IMAGES Outgoing Government MP Maurice Williamson will retire from politics to life in California, where he will replace Leon Grice as Consul-General in Los Angeles.

Williamson has been the MP for Pakuranga since 1987 and has held several Ministerial portfolios, McCully said, "including Science and Technology and Information Technology".

McCully however, did not mention Williamson's most recent ministerial portfolios - Building and Construction, Land Information and Customs and Statistics.

Williamson has languished on the back benches since his unceremonial sacking from Cabinet in May 2014.

That followed revelations he had approached police seeking information into a criminal case being taken against Chinese businessman Donghua Liu - a National Party donor. Williamson was left with little choice but to resign.

McCully said Williamson would be responsible for engagement with US investors and innovators "to ensure New Zealand policies and exporters remain at the leading edge of change".



"California and other western states of America are major export markets for New Zealand and important investment partners, particularly in added-value food and beverage and technology.

"The United States is New Zealand's largest market for intellectual property-based exports, and those exports will continue to grow strongly."

Williamson has had a chequered political career.

He became an overnight gay icon, when he made a speech in support of Marriage Amendment Bill which allowed gay couples the right to legally marry.

The vision he painted of a "big gay rainbow" over his Pakuranga electorate drew praise across the globe.

A spat with then National Party leader back in 2003 however, saw him temporarily suspended from caucus.

Relations with English remained chilly, but he found himself reinstated and promoted under successor Don Brash.

Most recently, Williamson made a brief return to headlines to apologise for offensive and sexist remarks he made during a speech to a business group in September last year.

He displayed pictures of scantily-clad women, and ended his presentation with an audio clip that offended many.

The fake advertisement features references to sex acts which some in the audience said was degrading to women and gay men.

Williamson "unreservedly" apologised.

Among the other diplomatic appointments announced by McCully was Karena Lyons, who will be the next Consul-General in Hawaii and will also be New Zealand's accredited Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau and Republic of Marshall Islands.

Lyons, a career diplomat, has served in New York during New Zealand's United Nations Security Council campaign and most recently as an advisor to McCully.

He said Honolulu was a "vital post for managing New Zealand's relationship with the United States in the Pacific region".

Rachel Maidment will be New Zealand's next Consul-General Guangzhou, China.

Following a 10 year career as a diplomat, she established a leading Asia consultancy, Navigate, providing services to a wide range of government and private sector clients.

"As the third largest municipal economy in China after Beijing and Shanghai, the city is one of the main gateways for New Zealand's burgeoning trade with China," McCully said.

And Michael Upton was appointed as New Zealand's next High Commissioner to Kiribati.

"The High Commissioner will be responsible for overseeing New Zealand's aid programme in Kiribati, which will total around $17 million this year.



"A major focus is working to address the impacts of overcrowding in South Tarawa, where about half of Kiribati's population live, and improving waste management, water and sanitation.



"Kiribati faces some major challenges that will only be made worse by climate change.

"We are currently considering a major programme of investment, alongside other donors, that will help address these issues and offer the people of Kiribati some protection against rising sea levels and King tides," McCully said.

- Stuff