Sarah Higgins farewelled in Northland

SUPPLIED Franklin Local Board board member Sarah Higgins died suddenly over the weekend.

A gentle fog lifted as people gathered on the marae where Auckland politician Sarah Higgins has been farewelled in the Far North.

About 170 family, friends and work colleagues of the 25-year-old, who died suddenly on August 28, congregated on the Ngai Tupoto marae at Motukaraka, just down the hill from the church in the Hokianga, on Thursday morning.

The procession onto Ngai Tupoto marae was held at 10.15am.

BAYLEY MOOR Sarah Higgins touched the lives of many.

Her body was then brought up to Our Church of Assumption for a service.

Catholic Catechist Anthony Rudolph led the service where he spoke of the love that was present in the church.

Bayley Moor Family and friends turn out to farewell Sarah Higgins in Hokianga, Far North.

A candle burned that was left at the church as koha by the family of the late Pat White, who was Higgins' great aunty.

White's funeral service was held at the same church several weeks ago.

Higgins' future mother-in-law Kathryn Woods opened the eulogies saying she had become a special part of the family after she had lived with them for a time.

"She would never shy from a cry or a laugh and had a unique glow about her.

"A warmth emanated from Sarah, she was a ray of sunshine."

Franklin local board chairman Andy Baker placed her nameplate on the coffin after he spoke of her incredible contribution to local politics in Pukekohe.

Ian McDougall, from the National Party, spoke of Higgins' desire to learn and how her local member's bill for methamphetamine testing in houses is a great legacy for kids.

Cousin Tony Maera spoke on behalf of Higgins' parents Chris and Donna Higgins.

"So many different walks of life are represented here and Sarah was like that, she brought people together.

"It blows me away that someone so young can touch so many people."

Maera said Higgins made any person she met feel bigger and brighter.

"We're okay that you are free now and no longer trapped, you are free to fly as high as you want.

"Farewell, we love you and we miss you already."

Higgins' brother Nikolais Munro said she was a great role model.

"She taught me the realities of life, she went out of her way for family."

Her grandfather Gary Higgins said he loved how Higgins stuck up for herself.

He spoke fondly of the time he helped her sit her drivers license in Whangarei having travelled from Dargaville, by driving past and mouthing "slow down".

Barfoot & Thompson colleague Gareth McIvor said Higgins was the life and soul of the party.

"She was well liked by clients and always remembered their kids' names.

"Sarah was adored by colleagues and respected by her peers.

"Her private members bill gained her much respect, she was a loyal friend, one of the boys but a girly girl."

Higgins, who was one of the youngest politicians elected to represent a local board at just 22 years old, died of suspected suicide.

The Coroner is investigating her death.

WHERE TO GET HELP

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or emailtalk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children's helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.

For further information, contact the Mental Health Foundation's free Resource and Information Service (09 623 4812).

- Stuff