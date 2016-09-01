'Grumpy mayors' fear shake-up plan

Councils hit out at 'completely undemocratic' local government reforms

Brooke Gardiner Local Government New Zealand president Lawrence Yule says planned local government reforms go against the "constitutional rights and opportunities" of councils.

Small councils could be forced to cut staff or merge if a "completely undemocratic" plan to let a central agency control how their services are managed goes ahead, New Zealand's mayors have warned.

Local Government New Zealand president and Hastings mayor Lawrence Yule was flanked by representatives from nearly a dozen councils, as he warned Parliament's local government and environment select committee of "grumpy mayors" concerned about plans to shake up the sector.

The Local Government Act 2002 Amendment Bill (No 2) would give the Local Government Commission new powers to create council-controlled organisations (CCOs) to manage a region's assets or services like water and transport, without the agreement of affected councils.

MARTIN HUNTER ECan chairwoman Dame Margaret Bazley said the regional council supported parts of the bill, but not in exchange for losing control over its assets.

Yule said councils should have been consulted more thoroughly about the plans, which went "against our constitutional rights and opportunities to act as local government".

While councils backed efforts to make local government more efficient and provide better services, forcing them to have their services controlled by CCOs without their consent was "completely undemocratic".

"These are our assets, funded by our ratepayers...actually they're for us to decide what structure they're put in, how we can best run them, and how most efficiently they should be run."

Yule said the changes could lead to local councils losing staff, or even being forced to merge.

'AMALGAMATION BY STEALTH'

"If you take water and roading away from a lot of councils, you are fundamentally taking a major part of what they do away.

"Particularly if you're a small council, you're left with, what, no critical mass and then they say, 'Well should we actually merge somehow?', and I think that is really where you get into amalgamation by stealth."

Hurunui Mayor Winton Dalley also warned that local councils could be put at threat by the changes if they were stripped of their functions.

'The removal of roading, for example, from our councils removes about two-thirds of our total economic activity.

"Along with...the three waters, [that's] a major part of council's work and its total budget - it's pretty hard to understand how those small councils can remain viable [if they lose that work]."

'NO CENTRAL DIRECTION'

Environment Canterbury chairwoman Dame Margaret Bazley said the regional council supported some aspects of the bill, like making it easier to set up CCOs, but not at the expense of local control.

"We don't want central direction, we just want the power to do what we need to do at a local level…

"We're very much opposed to any change that would allow central government to direct top-down to us - it's got to be owned and controlled by the local communities," Bazley said.

