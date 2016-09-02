NZ back in UN power seat

NZ back in charge at the world's most powerful table as Security Council President

UN Photo Library Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully address the United Nations' Security Council in New York, during New Zealand's first presidency last year.

Security Council agreement on various issues in Syria is New Zealand's lofty goal, as it takes back the reins of the UN Security Council overnight.

New Zealand slides back into the President's chair at the UN's most powerful table for the month of September - the second and final time in our two-year membership.

It coincides with "leaders week" when the world's leaders, including Prime Minister John Key, descend on New York to take part in the UN General Assembly.

READ MORE:

* NZ has made waves on the UN Security Council, but has it made a difference?

* NZ pushes, but more silence as UN Security Council fails to reach agreement on Syria

* NZ steps back from UN Secretary-General ballot while Helen Clark is in the race; handing reins to Russia

* Stacey Kirk: Fulfilling the promises of NZ's Security Council bid a tall order, but not impossible

​* Has New Zealand held back on the Security Council because of Helen Clark?

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully said Syria was the centre piece item. Two other main issues New Zealand would look to convene the council on was aviation security in relation to terrorism and nuclear non-proliferation.

Despite some initial resistance from certain members, McCully said there was "widespread acceptance" Syria would be the centrepiece of the September work programme.

Prime Minister John Key would head that meeting, announcing the details of his trip Friday morning.

"I will travel to New York to attend the opening of the 71st General Assembly, deliver New Zealand's statement in the General Debate and chair a Leader-level meeting of theSecurity Council aimed at focusing international attention on the conflict in Syria.

"This month the focus will be on a range of conflicts in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Libya, South Sudan and Syria - the gravest crisis of our time," Key said.

McCully said some members of the council had shown some reluctance over adding Syria to the September work programme, but it was widely accepted now.

"It would be indefensible for the world's leaders to get together in New York, for the council to meet and to talk about something that didn't matter that much, when Syria matters a lot and nothing good is happening there," McCully said.

He has returned from a Europe trip where he discussed New Zealand's Security Council agenda with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.

On Syria, McCully said there were areas where perhaps some agreement could be reached, although he was realistic about the likelihood.

Lavrov and US Secretary of State John Kerry were in constant discussion, particularly around information sharing of certain locations to avoid airstrikes on allies of either party, although the two powers back opposite sides in the protracted five-year war.

Seperately, UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura was working on proposals to progress talks to restore a ceasefire.

Finally, a report into the use of chemical weapons in Syria was delivered to the council a few days ago and McCully was hopeful there may be the prospect of the council agreeing to a statement on that.

"We'll be pushing to see whether the council can find agreement on any of these things - whether they can support something good that comes out of the Kerry/Lavrov talks, whether the council can receive and offer some endorsement to any political process that Mistura is engaged in at the moment, and whether there is a prospect of agreement on the chemical weapons report, which still holds some promise."

Putting Aviation Security on the agenda was raised with McCully by Johnson, a number of days ago.

"His view is that the threat of terrorism has had a chilling effect on international tourism, and one of the things we should be trying to do to improve economic outcomes in all of the countries affected is to improve aviation security as a means of trying to stop the economic cost of terrorist activity."

- Stuff