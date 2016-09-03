Winston Peters targeting Whangarei and Whanganui seats in 2017 election

The Nation New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says he wants Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce fired, but won't rule out potentially working with him after the election.

Winston Peters is eyeing up Whangarei and Whanganui for NZ First next year, but won't confirm if former Labour MP Shane Jones will be standing.

Hundreds have gathered in Dunedin for NZ First's annual conference, where the regions are a big focus, and Peters says he would do his best to confirm which candidates are standing where by the end of this year.

Jones, the ambassador for Pacific Economic Development, is tipped to run in Whangarei at next year's election - a seat Peters wants the party to win.

Blake Crayton-Brown/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First leader Winston Peters is on the hunt for candidates to stand in a number of regional seats.

It's currently held by National's Shane Reti, a man Peters says "can walk down the main street of Whangarei and eight out of ten people don't recognise him".

GRANT MATTHEW / FAIRFAX NZ Shane Jones. Will he or won't he run for the Whangarei electorate next year on the NZ First ticket.

National MP Chester Borrows holds the Whanganui seat, but Peters says he's "fallen foul" of the party.

"Chester is a very good MP but he's fallen foul of his party because common sense people with a bit of experience and an academic background and practical approach to life are not popular in the new age neo-liberal National party."

Borrows, deputy speaker of the House, was dropped by Prime Minister John Key as Minister of Courts in 2014 and spoke out against Police Minister Judith Collins in recent months after she stood down a Taranaki kaumatua working in prisons because of his gang links.

Borrows is a friend of prison volunteer, Ngapari Nui, and said he would "only be an asset" in the prison volunteer role stripped from him.

Peters wouldn't be drawn on who might stand in Whanganui, nor would he answer questions about whether Jones would run in the north.

"Shane Jones is a diplomat representing our country very well in a very critical job in the Pacific, where we are fighting for our survival in terms of influence," he said.

"We have to find two things, the team locally to do the job and the stand out candidate to pull it off."



A NZ First presence in Wellington is also on the cards with Peters hinting an office could be opening in the capital in a matter of weeks.

He made the commitment at the annual conference last year but said it hadn't happened because his focus had shifted to other offices in the regions, including Invercargill, Kaitaia, Kerikeri and Dargaville.

"You've only got so much in the way of resources...we've been in negotiations for an office in Wellington now for about two and a half, three months."

Peters is increasingly looking like he'll play a kingmaker role in next year's election and he says he's already campaigning hard around the country.

"If we haven't got ourselves into a situation where we can change the economic and social direction as dramatically as we must then we will have lost," he said.

- Stuff