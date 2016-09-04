NZ's youth comes First

NZ First and Winston Peters targeting the youth vote with free tertiary study and driver's licences

BENN BATHGATE/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will call on mums, dads and grandparents to volunteer to teach teenagers to drive in school.

NZ First is eyeing up the youth vote with the offer of free driver's licences and tertiary study.

In his speech to wrap up the national conference in Dunedin on Sunday, NZ First leader Winston Peters said all high school students would be taught how to drive before leaving school in an effort to bring down the youth crime rate.

Peters said 60 per cent of first offences for Maori are for driving without a licence.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Prospective students could be offered free tertiary education on the condition they pay off their loan in New Zealand.

"If we address that we give a whole lot of young people a chance to be a part of the economy."

This comes on the back of education spokeswoman Tracey Martin's policy announcement on Saturday to provide all tertiary students with free study on the condition they don't up and leave the country.

The "Up Front Investment" tertiary policy comes with a price tag of $4.6 billion and for every year a student receives free tertiary study the expectation would be that they stay in the country and work a year.

The free driver license training would be "part and parcel of the educational cost of common sense training and tuition for our secondary school children".

"If you want to get a young Maori and give him a reason why he should learn English, here's one, if you learn enough of this you can get a licence. Now for many people whose pathway is not academia, they need to know why they should bother to learn this subject," Peters said.

"If you don't you'll never be able to legally drive on our roads and become mobile in the workforce."

The driver licence training would be done over how ever many hours were needed for each student to pass.

Peters also plans to use mums and dads and grandparents as volunteers to teach driving.

Another policy announced on Sunday was the fast-tracked training of 1800 new police officers to tackle law and order.

