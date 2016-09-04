Peters ready for another round

Winston Peters is in attack mode and ready to fight National for its regional seats

MURRAY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First leader Winston Peters says the promises National has made to the regions weren't "worth the paper they're written on''.

OPINION: Winston Peters is fired up and ready for battle.

Hundreds turned out in Dunedin this weekend to hear from the NZ First leader how he plans to change the Government.

Otago is a long way from Peters' seat in Northland – a battleground that left National bleeding last year – and if you take the 71-year-old at his word, he plans to do the exact same thing in regions across the country on election day next year.

He singled out Whangarei and Whanganui on Saturday, which all but confirms his mate and former Labour MP Shane Jones looks set to run in the north.

Heading to Dunedin was strategic for Peters – it shows he's taking the provinces seriously – but it could have backfired, given it meant two flights for many of his supporters.

But it didn't stop them, and they turned up with cowboy hats, black and white ribbons and super-sized gold cards in tow.

They were there to make a lot of noise and they didn't disappoint.

Peters used his speech on Sunday to go on the attack, and every sledge and joke was met with rapturous applause.

Everyone and everything from the media to Prime Minister John Key and Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce, Labour and the Maori Party got given a serve.

He likened Key's politics to American reality stars the Kardashians, he referred to Immigration Minister Michael Woodhouse as "Woodcock", and he said that, unlike the Left, NZ First "knows what homelessness smells, tastes and feels like".

Peters plans to win enough seats in the House to be calling the shots.

Any suggestion his time in politics could be drawing to a close seems way off the mark: the man is oozing energy.

But he's no fool and bringing Jones into the fold – a perfect move given the Pacific economic ambassador is understood to be pulling back on travel after suffering a serious bout of dengue fever – is smart politics.

Deputy leader Ron Mark will need to fight if he wants the top job and, if his fiery speech on Sunday was anything to go by, he's already in the ring.

- Stuff