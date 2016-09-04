UN staff: We want Helen Clark

Helen Clark preferred by United Nations staff to take over as Secretary General

A United Nations staff poll has named Helen Clark as the preferred person to take on the role of Secretary General.

Clark said on LinkedIn that she was pleased with this result but that there's still a long way to go.

"I said at the outset that this campaign would be a marathon, not a sprint, and so it has proved to be."

PHIL REID/FAIRFAX NZ Helen Clark may have slipped to seventh in the latest straw poll but a UN staff ranking puts her as the preferred candidate to take over as Secretary General.

Unfortunately the latest straw poll places Clark in seventh place, slipping from her sixth place position.

The Huffington Post has said that when UN staff were asked to name their top three candidates for the job, Clark received 439 mentions.

Her rivals, former Portuguese prime minister António Guterres, got 381. Christiana Figueres of Costa Rica got 340.

The Security Council members' next takes place on Saturday.

