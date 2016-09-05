'Like working in a war zone'

Social workers' struggle to help homeless 'like working in war zone', inquiry told

DAVID WALKER/FAIRFAX NZ Green Party housing spokeswoman Marama Davidson and Labour housing spokesman Phil Twyford listen to submissions at their inquiry into homelessness.

Social workers struggling to deal with rising levels of homelessness are being burnt out from conditions similar to "a medic in a war zone", MPs have been told.

Opposition politicians at Parliament for the last inquiry hearing also heard from a solo mother who claimed to have been treated as "less than human" by Work and Income during her search for a home.

Wellington social worker Jude Douglas, who teaches at the Open Polytechnic and supervises new social workers, told MPs homelessness in the city had become "significantly worse" in the last six months.

Many of those starting out as social workers were distressed by the conditions, with workers holding cups of coffee in the hands of rough sleepers because they were too cold to hold it themselves.

"At [one] agency, they were taking turns to get into work first because they were so concerned about a woman who was rough sleeping rough literally outside the door of her agency, they were really worried that they were going to find her dead and they didn't want to be first into work to find her."

Douglas said there weren't enough resources to house all those in need, which led to "compassionate fatigue" as social workers felt burnt out from their inability to help.

"I liken it to being a bit like a medic in a war zone with no supplies…

"They tell me that sometimes when they wake up in their own beds at night they feel really guilty, they hear rain on the roof and they worry about the people they've been talking to that day and they wonder what's become of them."

TREATED AS 'LESS THAN HUMAN'

A solo mother of five who is on Housing New Zealand's waiting list in Wellington told MPs about her struggle to find a safe and affordable home for her family.

Sarah, who did not want her last name used for safety reasons, said she had spent years trying to get away from an abusive ex-husband.

She and her children had slept in cars, garages and a single bed, and had been treated by Work and Income as "less than human" when asking for help.

Her family were often sick from living in substandard housing, while her ex-husband would soon be released from jail and had been given her address.

'BROKEN' SYSTEM

Unicef NZ executive director Vivien Maidaborn, who sat alongside Sarah, said the housing crisis was tied in with "broken" income and social services support systems.

"All of these things together are what have created the current crisis, unless we're prepared to think about it as a whole messy complex system then we're going to distract ourselves by short-term solutions."

Labour and the Greens announced the unofficial inquiry into homelessness after National MPs blocked their attempt to open an official investigation by Parliament's social services committee, with the Maori Party later agreeing to take part.

The parties have said they will produce a report based on the submissions, which they would then present to Parliament's social services committee.

Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett has said previously that the Government had already completed a review of emergency housing in the first half of 2015, "and now is the time for action".

"We're a long way through the work plan and we don't see the need to go right back a step, trying to assess the problem."

- Stuff