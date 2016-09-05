All Blacks inspire truce with Fiji

Fijian PM snubbing Pacific leader's forum but likely to visit NZ for All Blacks test

BEVAN READ/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama exchange gifts in Suva earlier this year.

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama caused a diplomatic headache last time he met Prime Minister John Key but it's understood he plans to accept an invite to visit New Zealand to watch the All Blacks.

Key and his delegation were left seething after Bainimarama invited them to Fiji in June where he proceeded to lay down 10 years of personal grievances against New Zealand in a diplomatic slapdown at a gala dinner in Suva.

The relationship between the two countries has been fraught since New Zealand, with the support of Australia, banned Fiji from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) after failing to return the country to democracy following the Bainimarama-led 2006 coup.

AP Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama refuses to attend the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

Bainimarama has since been invited back to PIF but instead sends his foreign minister in his place, which will be the case again this week when Pacific leaders meet in the Federated States of Micronesia.

But it's not all cold shoulders as it's understood Bainimarama's love for rugby means he will accept an invitation to come to Auckland's Eden Park in October to watch the final Bledisloe Cup test between the All Blacks and Australia.

The only point the mood lightened during Key's visit to Suva this year was when the pair exchanged sporting memorabilia, so it makes sense the ice would be broken again over a game of footy.

Last year Bainimarama avoided PIF in Papua New Guinea, saying in a letter to the host country's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, "the refusal of Australia and New Zealand to step back and allow the Pacific island nations to determine their own futures free from outside interference" meant he wouldn't attend.

Like most years climate change is expected to be a big talking point at PIF this week - although the strongest voice in previous years, Kiribati President Anote Tong has stepped down - so the so-called "poster-boy" for getting things across the line won't be there.

While in Pohnpei Key will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for an informal dinner - no formal meeting has been confirmed.

Last year in Port Moresby Key announced $50 million for fisheries in the Pacific and there will be plenty of follow-up on what has been achieved and how to keep the industry sustainable in the future.

Also on the agenda will be the violation of human rights at sea and seafood criminality.

All eyes will be on whether New Zealand leads the charge in requiring all long-line vessels, in particular China's, to off-load at a Pacific port to make it easier to check issues around catch and check on the welfare of crews.

