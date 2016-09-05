No early election - Key

John Key says election to be held in 'back-half' of 2017

No election on All Blacks test weekends in 2017.
GETTY IMAGES

No election on All Blacks test weekends in 2017.

John Key says there won't be an early election in 2017.

Winston Peters raised the possibility during the NZ First annual conference during the weekend.

However, the Prime Minister told RNZ there were no plans to bring the elections forward or hold a snap election.

RNZ

John Key says dismisses suggestions from Winston Peters that he's planning an early election, saying the Government would need to lose a confidence vote for that to happen.

"The reality is...to have an early election you can't just say it's a lovely day in March, let's have an election," Key told RNZ.

READ MORE:
Fire in Winston Peters' belly to take more regional seats at the next election
NZ First and Winston Peters targeting the youth vote with free tertiary study and driver's licences
Election date announced for September

In order to hold a snap election the Government would have to lose a vote of no confidence or go to the Governor General and say it could no longer command a majority.

New Zealanders didn't want an early election, he said. Kiwis liked a "strong, stable government" and a three-year cycle was short enough as it was.

Key said he expected to announce the date for next year's elections early in 2017, like he did last time around.

In 2014, the Government announced the date in March.

Winston Peters raised the possibility of an early election during his party's annual conference during the weekend.
VIRGINIA WOOLF/FAIRFAX NZ

Winston Peters raised the possibility of an early election during his party's annual conference during the weekend.

There wasn't any point in keeping the date a secret and playing guessing games, he said.

Ad Feedback

New Zealanders knew there was an election coming next year and they were smart enough to know it would be in the "back half" of the year.

Key said the election wouldn't be held on a weekend where other major events were happening - like an All Blacks text.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

national headlines

Bulging roll prompts new canopy

'Mr Asia' lawyer's former lodge sells

No early election - Key

Armed police make an arrest

Homeless 'blind spot'

Wind and rain to ease

Rainey calls on O'Brien to step down

'Irreplaceable' wine stolen in heist

Former CEO given pay-out to quit early

Four questions with Heather Yelland

Peters ready for another round

Candidates have their say

Support for Central Otago's gifted children

UN staff: We want Helen Clark

Hotel guests from hell

Ad Feedback
special offers