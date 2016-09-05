No early election - Key

John Key says election to be held in 'back-half' of 2017

GETTY IMAGES No election on All Blacks test weekends in 2017.

John Key says there won't be an early election in 2017.

Winston Peters raised the possibility during the NZ First annual conference during the weekend.

However, the Prime Minister told RNZ there were no plans to bring the elections forward or hold a snap election.

RNZ John Key says dismisses suggestions from Winston Peters that he's planning an early election, saying the Government would need to lose a confidence vote for that to happen.

"The reality is...to have an early election you can't just say it's a lovely day in March, let's have an election," Key told RNZ.

READ MORE:

* Fire in Winston Peters' belly to take more regional seats at the next election

* NZ First and Winston Peters targeting the youth vote with free tertiary study and driver's licences

* Election date announced for September

In order to hold a snap election the Government would have to lose a vote of no confidence or go to the Governor General and say it could no longer command a majority.

New Zealanders didn't want an early election, he said. Kiwis liked a "strong, stable government" and a three-year cycle was short enough as it was.

Key said he expected to announce the date for next year's elections early in 2017, like he did last time around.

In 2014, the Government announced the date in March.

VIRGINIA WOOLF/FAIRFAX NZ Winston Peters raised the possibility of an early election during his party's annual conference during the weekend.

There wasn't any point in keeping the date a secret and playing guessing games, he said.

New Zealanders knew there was an election coming next year and they were smart enough to know it would be in the "back half" of the year.

Key said the election wouldn't be held on a weekend where other major events were happening - like an All Blacks text.

- Stuff