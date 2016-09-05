Wicked Campers honours ban

Objectionable vans stay off road following ban

FAIRFAX MEDIA Wicked Campers founder and owner John Webb has swapped his usual silent defiance for co-operation in the face of a ban of five of his vans.

Controversial hire van company Wicked Campers is honouring bans imposed on five of its vans.

The Censor's Office ruled slogans and pictures on five of the company's vans were objectionable between April and June this year.

An objectionable ruling means the vans are banned from the road but the Censor's Office has no power to enforce a ruling - in this case that responsibility falls with police.

MONIQUE FORD/FAIRFAX NZ Associate Tourism Minister Paula Bennett says shes happy so many New Zealanders spoke out against the offensive slogans.

In an out-of-character move, the company has decided to comply with the bans, something it refused to do across the ditch.

When the Australian Advertising Standards Bureau censured the company for breaching the advertiser ethics code, Wicked thumbed its nose at the ruling.

The company's owner and director John Webb is known for his defiance in the face of past controversy surrounding the company.

A police spokesperson said there had been no complaints about the banned vans remaining on the road, and police had not needed carry out any prosecution in relation to the classifications.

Associate Tourism Minister Paula Bennett led the charge against Wicked Campers, calling the company out on its sexist and violent slogans.

Bennett said she was pleased with the decision of the Chief Censor and that so many New Zealanders spoke out on the issue.

"I felt pretty strongly that a few of Wicked's slogans weren't funny and in fact quite offensive," she said.

"I expect Wicked – and any person or company – should comply with the Chief Censor's rulings."

The Censor's Office invited Wicked boss John Webb to make submissions during the classification process but all communications were conducted through Webb's lawyers.

While Wicked campers had honoured the ban so far, the company's respect for the rules would be tested in earnest during the upcoming busy summer months.

- Stuff