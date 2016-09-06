WWI returned servicemen's family petitions Parliament

MAARTEN HOLL/Fairfax NZ WW1 Returned Servicemen Historical Grievance Petition presented to Parliament

It's unlikely the family of a WWI veteran will get back his King Country but they will now have their case heard.

After nine years of digging, Tanya Peterson's historical grievances petition was presented to Parliament by NZ First MP Fletcher Tabuteau on Tuesday.

In 1920, returned serviceman Magnus Peterson purchased a block of King Country land for £1420 by ballot under the Discharged Soldiers Settlement Act of 1915.

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Noel Peterson (left), and his daughter Tanya Peterson hand over the petition to NZ First MP Fletcher Tabuteau at Parliament.

The Act says the Government would help develop the soldier's land and offer financial assistance to families working to make the land profitable.

But his family say the WWI vet was wronged by the Government, which allegedly illegally bankrupted him and forced the family off the land.

SUPPLIED Tanya Peterson has spent the past nine years researching what happened to her grandfather's land.

Peterson says she won't stop until her family gets the land back but Tabuteau says he's skeptical.

Speaking outside Parliament on Tuesday, before the petition was tabled, he said it was unlikely the Petersons would get their land back.

"For me it was about getting them their day so that they can be heard."

SUPPLIED Magnus Peterson bought the land in 1920, upon his return from war, by ballot under the Discharged Soldiers Settlement Act of 1915. He paid £1420.

It was more likely some kind of compensation would be offered if the select committee believed the Peterson's case had merit and it was important to go through the proper process.

The Petersons' story is a long one, peppered with allegations of Government conspiracy and fraud.

It took Tabuteau's office almost a year to fully understand the family's claims.

SUPPLIED Tanya Peterson, pictured with her 98-year-old father Noel Peterson, hope the petition will eventually lead to the family getting back their King Country land.

Peterson says the short version is politicians, local timber merchants and the Government's Land Board conspired to gain ownership of the farm to allow profitable milling on the land, which was covered in heavy native forest at the time.

She says documents were forged and her grandfather was allegedly illegally bankrupted and forced to forfeit his estate in 1927, just days after he'd paid off the mortgage on the forest land.

Magnus Peterson wasn't offered any financial assistance by the Government at the time and was unable to get ahead.



The land was eventually sold for well below its original value.

Peterson and her 98-year-old father Noel travelled from Rotorua to Parliament for the occasion on Tuesday.

Noel Peterson said he didn't expect for anything to happen in his lifetime but he want to see justice for his family who were given the choice of leaving their land or starving.

He was just 10 when his family left the farm at Waimiha, near Te Kuiti. Noel Peterson said he'd been back to visit the rugged land since then.

"Truthfully it's too late in life for me, other than to see the justice part of it sorted out."

He believed there were other veterans and their families out there, in similar situations. He hoped the petition would lead to redress for all of those who had gone through similar ordeals due to the Act not being honoured.

Peterson described the presentation of the petition as "a beginning for justice".

DISCHARGED SOLDIERS SETTLEMENT ACT

During WWI the Government decided to make it easier for returned servicemen to settle farms of their own.

The Government could see the need to settle large farms for economic gain, so purchased and developed land.

In 1915 the Act passed. Soldiers applied and if they were chosen, the property was bought as leasehold, with the right to freehold later.

If more than one soldier applied for a property they would go into a ballot.

The successful applicant had to remain on the farm for 10 years.

And the Government of the time undertook to provide assistance in making the land economically viable.

