Nikki Kaye has breast cancer

Nikki Kaye to take leave from Ministerial portfolios to undergo breast cancer treatment

Senior Minister Nikki Kaye has taken leave from her ministerial duties to undergo breast cancer treatment.

In a statement, Kaye said the news was "devastating".

"On Friday I was told that I have breast cancer. It was devastating news for me and my family," said the 36-year-old.

Kaye is the Minister for ACC, Civil Defence and Youth, but her portfolios have been distributed across other ministers while she focused on her treatment, Prime Minister John Key confirmed.

On her Facebook page, Kaye said to serve as the MP for Auckland central and a cabinet minister "continues to be a huge privilege".

"I have always worked hard and given everything I have to both roles. I told the PM on Friday and I took a leave of absence from my ministerial portfolios," she said.

"I will also be putting plans in place to ensure my electorate office has additional support during this time to ensure my constituents continue to get good support with their personal issues, policy ideas or queries.

"I am fortunate to have wonderful hardworking staff and National party colleagues who are helping ensure this support is there for my constituents."

Key said Kaye had the "full support" of her National Party colleagues.

"I feel so lucky to have such an amazing family and group of friends who are giving me buckets of love and have been so strong helping me work through this. I also want to acknowledge the PM who has been hugely caring and supportive.

"During this time I would be really grateful to have a bit of space and privacy while I get treatment and focus on getting well."

Key said he had spoken with Kaye.

"Her medical team is working hard to ensure a full recovery. Nikki will be dedicating her energy towards getting well, and I wish her all the best.



"I appointed Acting Ministers to Nikki's portfolios on Friday and this will continue until she is able to return to her role."



Gerry Brownlee will act as Minister of Civil Defence, Nathan Guy will act as Minister for ACC, Anne Tolley will act as Minister for Youth.

Kaye's Associate Education responsibilities will be taken by Education Minister Hekia Parata.

- Stuff