Nikki Kaye news unites politicians in shock

OPINION: To call Nikki Kaye's breast cancer diagnosis a bombshell is an understatement.

Kaye is one of life's superwomen - a marathon runner, endurance athlete and fast track political star, a face of National's future.

People like to say that Kaye first sprang to prominence when a headline writer coined the line about the "battle of the babe's in relation to the contest for Auckland Central between Kaye and Labour's Jacinda Ardern.

ROBERT KITCHIN / FAIRFAX NZ Nikki Kaye was diagnosed with breast cancer only last Friday.

But it was actually when as a rookie MP that Kaye made the call to strike out against the party line that she marked herself out as someone to watch.

Fairfax NZ Kaye has held the Auckland Central seat for the past three elections, beating Labour's Jacinda Ardern in the last two.

Kaye spoke out against a proposal to mine Great Barrier Island at a time when National was pushing a more aggressive line on mining. In the old days, it was more common for MPs to speak out against party policy. But in these MMP times? Not so much.

For a first term MP to do so is not just brave, but highly risky.

GETTY IMAGES Nikki Kaye only knows one gear - high speed

It could easily have exploded in Kaye's face, marking her out as a maverick and a trouble maker, leaving her marooned on National's back benches. But Kaye handled the disagreement so deftly it did not stand in the way of her making Cabinet three years later.

Kaye picked up the ACC and Civil Defence portfolios among others and doesn't seem to do any of her jobs at half speed; she is a familiar sight tearing along Parliament's corridors' in her stiletto heels, her arms filled with Cabinet papers, trailed by a staffer rushing to keep up in her wake.

Kaye once described herself as a "tough cookie" and will be drawing on that after receiving such a devastating diagnosis at such a young age.

FAIRFAX NZ Cabinet Minister Nikki Kaye is one of around 400 women under the age of 44 who are diagnosed with Breast Cancer in New Zealand every year.

Doctors gave her the news only last Friday, apparently after she discovered a lump in her breast.

Kaye's extended and blended family are said to be shocked and devastated - understandably - and still waiting to find out the extent of the cancer and her treatment options, which is why Kaye has for now confined her public comment to a Facebook post.

It won't just be Kaye's colleagues who are shocked by the news; she is one of the breed of politicians whose reach - and political friendships - extend beyond party lines, which is why MPs from across the House will be reeling . She is that sort of politician.

