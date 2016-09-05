Greens leadership hopeful Kevin Hague quits politics career

RNZ Green Party MP Kevin Hague is leaving Parliament to take up the role of chief executive of the environmental organisation Forest and Bird.

One-time Green Party leadership hopeful Kevin Hague is quitting politics to head environment agency Forest and Bird.

Hague, a high profile champion of the gay marriage bill, announced his decision on Monday.

The former district health board and Aids Foundation boss was one of several sitting MPs who vied for the Green Party co-leadership after Russel Norman stepped down.

Robyn Edie Green MP Kevin Hague is leaving Parliament.

But he missed out to relative newcomer James Shaw.

In a statement, Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei said the party was "truly sorry" to lose Hague.

Shaw said Hague's achievements included championing accountability and workplace health and safety in the wake of the Pike River disaster, forcing culture change at ACC, helping establish Nga Haerenga the New Zealand Cycle Trail, and successful campaigns for marriage equality and to save the Mokihinui River."

Hague's resignation opens the door to former Oxfam director Barry Coates, next on the Green Party list.

Coates also worked for Fairtrade Australia NZ and the Council for International Development and is currently working on trade issues, and developing a sustainability programme at the University of Auckland Business School, the Green Party said.

- Stuff