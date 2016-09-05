You're still my bro, right?

Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull cozies up to British PM Theresa May at G20

John Key and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull enjoy canoeing in Sydney Harbour in February.

It was dubbed a political bromance.

After a so-called night of "pyjama policy", when Prime Minister John Key stayed at Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's house in Sydney, the trans-Tasman friendship was all warm and fuzzy.

Key and wife Bronagh spent the night at Turnbull's $60 million mansion in the exclusive suburb of Pt Piper back in February.

There couldn't be two countries with closer bonds than Australia & Britain. Much to discuss with Prime Minister May pic.twitter.com/qNhFyIR0YN — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) September 5, 2016

But, one tweet from Turnbull at the G20 summit in China has some questioning whether the Australian prime minister has a new favourite politician.

Supplied The Turnbulls and the Keys during the pyjama policy era.

Turnbull tweeted a picture with his British counterpart, Theresa May.

"There couldn't be two countries with closer bonds than Australia & Britain. Much to discuss with Prime Minister May."

His tweet prompted some bemused reactions:

Enjoying the beautiful Sydney harbour with @TurnbullMalcolm. pic.twitter.com/FFi61TbiNB — John Key (@johnkeypm) February 20, 2016

"Eh? Isn't this what we say to New Zealand," Alex Dunnin said.

Another tweeted: "You do realise we don't export anything they want right" and Michael Cosgrove said:

"I wouldn't get too excited Theresa. He told John Key that last week and Obama the week before."

JASON REED/REUTERS John Key and wife Bronagh stayed at Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's mansion in February.

New Zealand is not a member of the G20.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister John Key said:

"The Australia - New Zealand relationship is in good shape.



"Australia is our closest neighbour and biggest trading partner and both Prime Minister Turnbull and Prime Minister Key believe our countries can work even more closely together.

"Mr Key is looking forward to catching up with Prime Minister Turnbull at the East Asia Summit, and the Pacific Islands Forum later this week."

