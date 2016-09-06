Artist's award-nominated rug depicts nude Labour leader Andrew Little

Whanganui artist Mark Rayner created a rug version of a very naked Andrew Little.
WARNING: Graphic image

Here's a side of the Labour Party leader you never thought you'd see.

Andrew Little's been immortalised in the nude, in rug form, by Whanganui artist Mark Rayner.

The eye-popping work is a finalist for the 25th Annual Wallace Art Awards, which opened on Monday at Auckland's TSB Bank Wallace Art Centre.

The framed work depicts a remarkably muscular Little standing with arms folded against a red background.

But there's a whole lot more to the image, and Rayner has been quite generous in his portrayal of the Labour leader's other assets.

Albert Eden Local Board deputy chair Glenda Fryer tweeted a photo of herself next to the artwork, saying it was "nice to catch up" with Little, albeit in rug form.

Little was yet to comment.

Rayner made headlines earlier in the year with a blue rug depicting a similarly nude Prime Minister John Key.

The exhibition is open until November 13.

 - Stuff

