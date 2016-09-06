Artist's award-nominated rug depicts nude Labour leader Andrew Little

GLENDA FRYER/TWITTER Whanganui artist Mark Rayner created a rug version of a very naked Andrew Little.

WARNING: Graphic image

Here's a side of the Labour Party leader you never thought you'd see.

Andrew Little's been immortalised in the nude, in rug form, by Whanganui artist Mark Rayner.

The eye-popping work is a finalist for the 25th Annual Wallace Art Awards, which opened on Monday at Auckland's TSB Bank Wallace Art Centre.

READ MORE:

* John Key carpet portrayal for sale

* Andrew Little's billboard defaced

* Is Little angry about the wrong things?

The framed work depicts a remarkably muscular Little standing with arms folded against a red background.

But there's a whole lot more to the image, and Rayner has been quite generous in his portrayal of the Labour leader's other assets.

Albert Eden Local Board deputy chair Glenda Fryer tweeted a photo of herself next to the artwork, saying it was "nice to catch up" with Little, albeit in rug form.

Nice to catch up with the rug version of @AndrewLittleMP at the Wallace Art Awards at Pah homestead.@michaelwoodnz pic.twitter.com/zzdmDHDvsh — Glenda Fryer (@Maungawhau) September 5, 2016

Little was yet to comment.

Rayner made headlines earlier in the year with a blue rug depicting a similarly nude Prime Minister John Key.

The exhibition is open until November 13.

- Stuff