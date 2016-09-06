Artist's award-nominated rug depicts nude Labour leader Andrew Little
WARNING: Graphic image
Here's a side of the Labour Party leader you never thought you'd see.
Andrew Little's been immortalised in the nude, in rug form, by Whanganui artist Mark Rayner.
The eye-popping work is a finalist for the 25th Annual Wallace Art Awards, which opened on Monday at Auckland's TSB Bank Wallace Art Centre.
The framed work depicts a remarkably muscular Little standing with arms folded against a red background.
But there's a whole lot more to the image, and Rayner has been quite generous in his portrayal of the Labour leader's other assets.
Albert Eden Local Board deputy chair Glenda Fryer tweeted a photo of herself next to the artwork, saying it was "nice to catch up" with Little, albeit in rug form.
Nice to catch up with the rug version of @AndrewLittleMP at the Wallace Art Awards at Pah homestead.@michaelwoodnz pic.twitter.com/zzdmDHDvsh— Glenda Fryer (@Maungawhau) September 5, 2016
Little was yet to comment.
Rayner made headlines earlier in the year with a blue rug depicting a similarly nude Prime Minister John Key.
The exhibition is open until November 13.
