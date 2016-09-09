Kiwi mother of five shares struggle with homelessness after addressing MPs

Kevin Stent/Fairfax NZ Sarah(surname withheld by request), a Lower Hutt mother of 5 who has been homeless, currently lives in a small home and sleeps on the couch.

A Wellington mother of five spoke to MPs this week about her family's years-long struggle to find a home. SAM SACHDEVA spoke to Sarah about going back and forward between cars, friends' houses and "squished into one bed".

In many ways, Sarah defies the common stereotypes of homelessness.

The softly spoken, well-dressed 36-year-old apologises for leaving her vacuum cleaner out in the living room. She makes a point of keeping her house clean: fighting a constant battle against the messy advances of her five children.

However, the blankets piled up on the couch which serves as her makeshift bed give a hint of the struggles which she has faced to put a roof over her family's heads.

Sarah was one of many submitters who spoke to politicians at an opposition-led inquiry into rising levels of homelessness, which wrapped up Parliament earlier this week.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah, a Lower Hutt mother of five, says her family have struggled mentally and physically as a result of their housing problems.

Her story is an example that the homeless aren't just those sleeping rough, but families who bounce between friends' houses, cars and other makeshift homes as they try to sort things out.

Sarah is not currently homeless - she's been in her Lower Hutt rental property for about four years - but spent about 10 years going "sort of back and forward" to find somewhere to stay.

"Staying in people's houses and having to all squish together in one room, and going back and forward to different places, we've even spent nights sleeping in the car and having to go to people's places for showers - it's just been really difficult."

FAIRFAX NZ Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett says the Government has spent "millions and millions" on social and emergency housing.

The family's unstable living conditions have taken a toll in many different ways.

Sarah's family have all had pneumonia - one son nearly died and had to be hospitalised - along with constant colds and other illnesses.

They've suffered emotionally too: all but her youngest son have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and anxiety disorders.

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah sleeps on the couch in the living room of her three-bedroom rental, which houses her and her five children.

"We can really struggle: we have a lot of nightmares, we have a hard time sleeping at night and my kids can't sleep without lights on and radio going for some noise.

"My older boys aren't like your normal rebellious teenager going out - they stay home and they're very obedient which is a good thing for me, but there should be a little bit of challenging at this age."

'MADE ME FEEL WORTHLESS'

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Kiwis aren't happy with the amount of effort the Government is putting into the homelessness issue, Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox says.

Those struggles were worsened by difficulties in dealing with Work and Income and other agencies, who she says treated her as "less than human" at times.

"It made me feel really worthless: there were times I went into Winz and asked for help and had a woman basically tell me it was just my fault, that I'm obviously too lazy, that someone who looks like me should find it easy to get a job and if I wasn't going to do things myself, she wasn't going to help me."

Her relationship with Work and Income has since improved: the Women's Refuge helped her to get a personal case manager, who she describes as "just a really lovely person".

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ Sarah hopes to move into a Housing New Zealand home but is still on the waitlist.

"My youngest son draws pictures for her and writes on them that he loves her, because she's treated him that well."

But the memory of her earlier treatment stings, along with the pitfalls of her forays into the private rental market.

'LIKE A COUPLE OF PIT BULLS'

High prices meant she couldn't afford a four or five-bedroom house, instead squeezing six people into three-bedroom places, while her children were an issue for some landlords.

"I found with having five kids that it's like telling a landlord you've got a couple of pit bulls - they don't want it, they presume kids are going to wreck the house so it's been really difficult just to get someone to let us have a house."

When she did find a place, some landlords took advantage of her "desperate" situation by raising the rent, refusing to fix leaking pipes or mouldy walls, and holding onto the bond instead of lodging it with authorities.

Sarah is happy with her landlord now, saying he does as much as possible to make them comfortable.

However, the house is too small for them and her daughter has had health issues, so she's on the waitlist for a state house - a wait made more aggravating by the news this week that nearly 500 Housing New Zealand properties in the Wellington region are sitting vacant (due to quake strengthening, P contamination and "pending sales").

"I found that really upsetting, because I've been told that there aren't any other places which is why I can't get one, even though we're high priority."

'BRUSHING IT UNDER THE CARPET'

While politicians disagree over how best to help the homeless, there seems to be agreement that it is a growing issue, with Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett saying this week that the levels of homelessness were "some of the worst that I've seen".

She points to the millions of dollars the Government is putting into social and emergency housing, saying you can't just "click your fingers" and find a solution.

However, Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox says not enough is being done.

"Kiwis in this country do not want to live in a country where our people sleep in cars, where our people sleep on benches.

"This is not the New Zealand that we were brought up in, that we've grown up in, and this is not the New Zealand that we want our children to grow up in."

Sarah hopes the worst is over, but knows there are many others who could follow her experience if more isn't done.

"The problem is bigger than they're admitting, and I think they just want to brush it under the carpet rather than do something to help."

- Stuff