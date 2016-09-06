Peters accused of hypocrisy

Winston Peters under fire from People's Party founder Roshan Nauhria over party donation

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ NZ First leader Winston Peters has denied personally receiving a donation from the People's Party founder Roshan Nauhria

NZ First leader Winston Peters is under fire from the founder of the new People's Party, Roshan Nauhria, for accusing him of setting up a "front" for the National Party while accepting donations from Nauhria.

Peters levelled the accusations because Nauhria offered $20,000 at a fund-raising auction in an unsuccessful bid to buy breakfast with Prime Minister John Key.

But Nauhria said that was hypocritical because he had given a $3000 to Peters at an event at an Indian restaurant just days before the 2014 election.

MURRAY WILSON/FAIRFAX NZ People's Party founder Roshan Nauhria says he gifted Winston Peters $3,000 dollars before the 2014 election.

"He took a cheque from me and other people who had collected their cheques together, and he put it in his pocket," Nauhria said.

But Peters has denied he took the donation personally, although he has confirmed it was received by NZ First.

The cheque was for $3000 and was dated on September 18, 2014 - two days before the election - and was deposited at the Whangaparaoa Post Office six days later.

"I'm denying the fact that he gave anything to me, in the way you've got to personalise this story. Winston Peters is the leader of a party called New Zealand First. They're two different entities."

Peters repeated his criticisms of the People's Party.

"Frankly a whole of New Zealand people are getting sick and tired of people who think they can walk into our country and now demand to have a say in the political system, which is available to them in every other political way, votes at an election time, but no, demand to have a race-based party. My party is against race-based politics, and will carry on being."

Nauhria said he has lived in New Zealand for 44 years.

He was awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2010 and is managing director of a concrete business based in Manukau, Auckland.

- Stuff