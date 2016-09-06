Not campaigning, it's 'public outreach'

Labour spin doctor not doing campaign work, rather 'public outreach' - Andrew Little

David White Matt McCarten, Labour Party Chief of Staff, is a known campaign mastermind. But he won't be campaigning in his new Auckland-based role for Andrew Little, the Labour leader has assured.

Taxpayer funding is not being used to pay a top Labour campaign strategist to campaign, leader Andrew Little says.

Rather, chief of staff Matt McCarten will be paid out of Little's taxpayer-funded leader's budget to run a new Auckland office, from which he will manage Little's "public outreach" programme.

Asked to describe the difference to campaigning, Little said his weekly outreach work programme involved "meeting with all sorts of people, right across New Zealand".

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Andrew Little will be paying McCarten out of his taxpayer-funded Leader's Budget, which cannot be used for electioneering or party business.

"And that's what his job will be, to put together."

READ MORE:

* Labour leader's staffing exodus continues with four key roles now vacant

* Little's chief of staff to head new Labour office in Auckland

* Labour's chief press secretary Sarah Stuart resigns from leader's office

* National and Labour-Greens neck and neck in poll

Little's Leader's Budget is provided by Parliamentary Services to help fund his parliamentary duties as the Leader of the Opposition.

That does include consulting with the electorate, and communicating certain parts of the party's policies with the public.

But it's against the rules for any taxpayer funds to be used for campaigning or electioneering on behalf of the party, or soliciting membership or donations.

The leader's office is sub-leased from the Labour Party and Little confirmed party campaign work will be happening in a "different section of the office".

Little gave an assurance his party was working within New Zealand's stringent campaign funding rules.

But he said he did not know if McCarten had wider employment arrangements with the Labour Party itself.

That was in response to a question over whether he could be partly paid by both the Leader's Budget and the Labour Party, to allow for a crossover of work - an arrangement the Prime Minister's chief of staff Wayne Eagleson works under.

Asked if he could guarantee outreach work, and campaign work would not become one and the same thing during an election campaign, Little said he was "constantly in outreach".

"In an election year, you do outreach and you do campaigning."

Little said he was very clear on the rules.

"What I'm going to be concentrating most on actually are the issues New Zealanders are most concerned about right now.

"And I'm going to be making sure that next year's campaign is going to be squarely focused on the failures of this Government to ensure people are getting the basics of good housing, good education good health and safe communities," he said.

"I know the level of scrutiny that is applied to Parliamentary Services funding.

"We are always looking to make sure that we are well within the rules, not just the written word but the spirit of it as well - and that would continue to apply in every appointment I make, in every activity that I do."

The questions come as Little is forced to fill three key vacancies in his top media and political strategy team.

About a year out from the election, he is in the market for a chief press secretary, and two senior press secretaries.

With McCarten's change of role, Little will also be looking to appoint a new chief of staff.

He said the exodus was "absolutely not" an indication of staff confidence levels over whether Labour would be in Government by late next year.

- Stuff