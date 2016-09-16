Can anything be done on housing?

How would our politicians tackle rising house prices, and would their plans work?

PETER MEECHAM / FAIRFAX NZ Auckland house prices continue to climb – but what would our political parties do to stop that, and would their plans work?

ANALYSIS: Rising house prices, and the political debate attached to the issue, show no sign of stopping.



With Auckland's average house price hitting the $1 million mark earlier this month, politicians are scrambling over each other to point fingers and propose solutions to the issue.



So what are each of the parties offering, and will any of it work?

READ MORE:

* Predictions of Auckland housing collapse 'proved wrong'

* New Zealand house price rises outpace all but one country

* Why Auckland house prices will continue to rise: BNZ's Tony Alexander

NATIONAL

JOHN BISSET/FAIRFAX NZ Prime Minister John Key announced a $1 billion housing infrastructure fund earlier this year.

Prime Minister John Key brushed off news of Auckland houses prices hitting the $1-million mark, saying the Government had "a huge pipeline of activity" to ease pressure on housing, including:



• Special housing areas to fast-track the consent process in high-demand parts of the country (the Government wants to extend its ability to create those areas for another three years)



• A $1 billion fund to help councils pay for roads and other housing infrastructure in high-demand areas, by giving them interest-free loans



• Setting up independent urban development authorities to speed up housing developments

• Releasing a national policy statement with a "very clear directive" that councils must release more land for housing

LABOUR

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Labour leader Andrew Little wants to sting property speculators with a tax.

Labour leader Andrew Little has repeatedly slammed the Government for its "scandalous" approach to housing, and has released a number of policies to tackle the issue:



• Building 100,000 affordable houses over 10 years through a "KiwiBuild" programme, with 50 per cent of those in Auckland



• Creating an Affordable Housing Authority to partner with private developers, council and iwi on housing projects



• Removing the urban growth limits in Auckland and freeing up restrictions on density

• Banning foreigners from buying existing homes, and taxing speculators who sell a house within five years

GREENS

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei says politicians can't be "alarmist" in their approach to the housing crisis.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei has accused the Government of "making it up as it goes along" on housing. The party's own policies include:



• Imposing a capital gains tax on the sale of properties (excluding the family home)



• Cracking down on property speculators by closing tax loopholes like negative gearing



• Restricting land sales to citizens and permanent residents



• A government-backed building programme for thousands of houses, with a rent-to-buy scheme for families (the Greens are currently updating the policy)

• Getting Auckland house prices to fall by up to 50 per cent over a period of 10 to 15 years

NZ FIRST

VIRGINIA WOOLF NZ First leader Winston Peters believe tackling migration is the best way to tackle the housing market.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has been outspoken in his belief that record migration levels are behind much of the pressure on the housing market. The party's plans to tackle housing include:



• Drastically reducing immigration, and slashing temporary work visas



• "Putting the brakes" on foreign buyers of New Zealand land and housing

• Establishing a government-funded Housing Commission to invest in the housing market, acquiring land for residential development and setting up a long-term housing strategy

MAORI PARTY

ROSS GIBLIN/FAIRFAX NZ Kiwis aren't happy with the amount of effort the Government is putting into the homelessness issue, Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox says.

While the Maori Party is in coalition with National, co-leader Marama Fox has been outspoken about its failure to help Kiwis who need a home. She wants:



• A rent freeze for the length of a lease to help families in private rentals and state housing



• Creating a streamlined office of staff from Housing New Zealand and Work and Income to help families in need of housing

• The development of a comprehensive package for home ownership, including the use of Maori land for Maori land owners

UNITEDFUTURE

David White UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne has called for a national housing conference.

A housing summit is the best way to find a solution to rising house prices, according to UnitedFuture leader Peter Dunne. He wants:

• A nationwide summit involving central and local government, the building industry, the Reserve Bank and other banks, and social housing providers to work out an overall strategy for the housing crisis

ACT

JOHN HAWKINS/FAIRFAX NZ ACT leader David Seymour wants to cut down planning regulations stopping more housing.

ACT leader David Seymour's focus when it comes to housing has been on changing planning rules and making it easier to pay for infrastructure:



• Reforming the Resource Management Act to make it easier for developers



• Scrapping the urban growth limits in Auckland and simplifying other land use rules



• Providing financial incentives for councils to allow development, such as giving them a share of the GST from new construction projects in their area

• Let councils use targeted rates to recover infrastructure costs for new developments

WHAT WOULD WORK?

Supplied BNZ chief economist Tony Alexander says politicians' housing "solutions" are often informed by their biases.

So which of the parties is right?

None of them – at least, not entirely, according to BNZ chief economist Tony Alexander, who says most politicians' preferred fixes reflect their political biases.

"Their analysis goes backwards: they start from, 'Here are the things we as a party support and oppose, and let's see if we can wangle one of these things into an area of concern in the economy'.

"'Ooh, there, housing market – righty-oh, let's use that to justify our existing policies against migrants, for instance, or against investors."

Alexander says the public shouldn't expect any one policy to change the housing market's key problems of high demand and a lack of supply.

MIGRATION CLAMPDOWN 'COMPLETELY UNREALISTIC'

Take migration, for instance: while parties like NZ First see a clampdown as one of the best ways to ease pressure on housing, he says it's not possible to make a large enough change.

"If you wanted to get back to the long-term average net migration gain for New Zealand of about 15,000 people per annum over each of the past 20 years, you'd need to essentially stop all foreigners.

"That's it, end of story – nobody coming in to join their spouse, no extra foreign students studying long term, no foreign workers as well, and that's completely unrealistic."

Alexander is more positive about Labour and the Greens' plans for a government-led building programme, saying it's good policy, although there are issues with a lack of land.

However, those plans run aground unless the parties are prepared to allow more migrants into the country to help build those houses.

"Could you do it? Yes, if you were prepared to bring in some of the maybe tens of thousands of unemployed Indian construction workers sitting unemployed across in the Middle East at the moment.

"What are the chances of that happening? Nil, especially from a Labour-Greens alliance for instance."

'TINKERING AT THE MARGINS'

Arbitrary urban growth boundaries and other restrictions are one of the factors, Alexander says, but it's unlikely that politicians could find enough support for what he calls the Texas model, "where you can build what you want, where you want".

"Well that's simply not going to happen: people in New Zealand simply aren't going to support that sort of sprawl and that sort of unfettered development."

Changing tax loopholes and rules for property speculators would be "tinkering at the margins", he says, more likely to ease people's emotions than the housing market.

"The headlines in the newspaper about a house that was bought for a million and sold a few weeks later for $1.3 million, they make for very interesting and emotive reading but I'd suggest that's not the key driver of the shortage of house supply."

AUCKLAND AS NZ'S LONDON?

So if none of those will work, what's the solution? Honesty, Alexander claims.

"Sometimes, when your kids want to eat ice cream every day, even if you can afford to feed them ice cream, you say, 'Sorry kids, we're not going to let you eat this ice cream every day because you're going to get fat and gross and you're going to die early'.

"You cannot have what you want, and in this case the Government, in conjunction with central authorities, does not have the ability to produce the rebalancing which people are thinking, and most people probably would not vote for the sort of measures that would be able to do that."

He says politicians should make people realise there are no solutions, rather than "selling them pipe dreams".

The most likely scenario is that house prices plateau, rather than falling, leaving Auckland as "New Zealand's London".

"London will always be grossly more expensive than all other parts of the United Kingdom, Auckland will always be grossly more expensive than other parts of New Zealand, and pressures in the economic and business sphere reinforce that."

- Stuff