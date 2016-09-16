Local Government: Rates are up, Government funding is down

New Zealanders paid $1.3 billion dollars more in council rates in 2015 than in 2009, an average increase of 4.7 per cent per year.

Over the same period the number of households has increased by an average of 0.26 per cent per year.

As election papers are sent out to voters, we are taking a closer look at local body finances.

Some rates increases are to be expected given the booming population and effects of inflation, but since 2009 increases at a national level have outstripped both population growth and inflation.

In 2009, rates income was $952 per person - in 2015 it was $1173. Adjusting for inflation, the change equates to an increase of $110 per person between 2009 and 2015.

Of course rates are levied on homeowners and businesses, not individuals, but as population increases are the biggest driver of rates increases the per person number provides a benchmark.

WHY ARE RATES GOING UP?

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which oversees local government, point to the financing of infrastructure as the main cause of rates increases.

There has been a big increase in infrastructure investment since the mid-2000s, following the Local Government Rates Inquiry, which recommended councils make more use of debt to finance long-term assets such as roads and pipe networks.

Auckland's population could hit two million by 2033, Statistics New Zealand projections suggest. Population increases put pressure on councils to provide more services and infrastructure.

DIA also points to economic and population growth as a key factor putting upwards pressure on rates bills.

Outside these it says increases in costs above the rate of inflation for things like fuel and construction services, past under-investment in infrastructure and maintenance and higher expectation of service from councils have all contributed to the increase.

THE BIGGEST RATES INCREASES

Rates increases vary across different parts of the country, the biggest tend to be in places where the population has increased the most.

Increasing population places pressure on councils to provide more services, more infrastructure and more maintenance of that infrastructure, such as roads.

It may also be the case that some councils have more recently had to borrow to fund a long-term project, such as a new sewerage system, and have higher interest repayments on their books than a council whose infrastructure does not need to be upgraded.

The local authority with the biggest proportional rates increase is Selwyn District, which has seen an influx of new residents in the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquake in 2011.

Its population has ballooned by 33 per cent since 2009 with rates income almost doubling from $19.4 million to $36.9 million.

Tauranga City is another council with a booming population that has seen a large increase in rates income since 2009. Tauranga's population is up 10 per cent in the period and its rates income is up by 57.7 per cent.

Christchurch City Council's total rates income was 45 per cent higher. The increase came as the city faced the costs of rebuilding following the earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

In June, Christchurch City Council signed off on a 10-year budget that will see rates increase between 5 and 7 per cent annually every year until 2019.

Napier City Council had the lowest increase of any city council. Annual rates income was 14.3 per cent higher in 2015 than 2009.

WHICH CITY HAS THE HIGHEST RATES?

Wellington City had the highest per capita rates income of any of the 10 city councils in 2014/15.

Total rates income was equivalent to about $1183 per person.

However, Wellington City Council's Chief Financial Officer Andy Matthews said comparing rates levels between councils was "fraught with inconsistencies" because of the different contexts councils worked in.

In Wellington City's case, businesses paid a high proportion of the rates bill, he said.

"Wellington City has a large commercial sector which subsidises the residential sector by paying 2.8 times more general rates," he said.

He also cited the 40,000 people who work in Wellington City but live outside of it as another factor impacting rates.

Thames-Coromandel District had the highest per capita rates income ($2009) across all councils.

There are a large number of holiday homes in the Coromandel, for which rates must still be paid, but are owned by people not recorded in the resident population, inflating the per capita figure.

Amongst the 11 regional councils, Wellington region had the highest rates per capita ($204 per person), the Otago region's were the lowest ($63 per person) of any council, of any type in the country.

HOW ARE RATES CALCULATED?

Councils raise rates from residents and businesses via property taxes.

How rates are calculated can vary from council to council. General rates can be based on land value, capital value or annual value.

Councils can also levy targeted rates to fund a specific function of the council.

For example, Auckland Council levies a targeted rate for waste management that varies for residents in different regions of Auckland.

LESS FROM CENTRAL GOVT

In 2009, grants from the Government to councils totalled $1.38 billion or $321 per person, in 2015 that figure was $1.46 billion or $318 per person.

Once adjustments for inflation are applied, the amount of central Government funding to councils fell by $33 per person or 10.4 per cent.

* Rates income figures are drawn from the Local Government Finance Statistics and Local Authority Finance Statistics and exclude metered water rates. The data is published annually by Statistics NZ.

