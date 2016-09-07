North Korea's missile launches huge talking point as John Key lands in Laos for summit

AAP Prime Minister John Key arrives in Laos.

The "unpredictability" of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un will be a huge talking point for Prime Minister John Key and other leaders at the East Asia Summit following a series of nuclear tests in recent days.

Key arrived in Vientiane, Laos, on Wednesday where he joined US President Barack Obama, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and a number of other leaders to discuss regional and economic issues.

On Monday Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully condemned the multiple missile launches by North Korea and Key says it's a challenge to deal with because Jong-un "acts somewhat as a lone wolf" and isn't "strongly tied into the rest of the world".

JO MOIR / FAIRFAX NZ Prime Minister John Key arrives in Laos for the East Asia Summit.

Key says the ongoing testing of "bigger and more powerful nuclear capability" is an issue for regional stability and security.

His straight-talking comments come on the back of Obama pulling out of a bi-lateral meeting with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte after he called him a "son of a b***h"

Duterte explained that the press reports that Obama would "lecture" him on extrajudicial killings led to his strong comments.

Key will meet with Duterte on Thursday and said his attack on Obama wasn't a reason to cancel the meeting.

"It's always better to engage. It's always been the New Zealand way to sit down with countries and leaders even where we might agree to disagree, but continue to have dialogue because otherwise it doesn't take you too far."

Key won't be holding back on discussions regarding extrajudicial killings either.

A meeting is also expected to take place between Key and Obama, although time restraints might mean it's only informally.

They plan to catch up about progress in the US Congress regarding the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and the continued bid by Helen Clark to be the United Nations Secretary-General.

Key doesn't think it's "necessarily correct" that the US won't be supporting Clark and when he spoke to Obama on the phone a few weeks ago about it he was personally sympathetic towards the former Prime Minister.

Obama and Turnbull have arrived in Laos from China where they attended the G20 summit along with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Key has a meeting with Turnbull later on Wednesday where he plans to catch up on his discussions with May at the G20.

"I'm interested in talking to him about what information he got out of it, in particular discussions with Theresa May."

Key plans to meet with May when he attends leader's week at the United Nations later this month. He plans to ask May how Brexit is progressing and pursue free trade agreement discussions.

A big talking point out of the G20 was the over production of steel and Key says ultimately it's about finding a way to cope with the capacity.

He said the main point New Zealand would make on the issue is that "we expect everybody to observe international laws and they include the laws around dumping and fair international pricing".

His comments follow China threatening retaliation against New Zealand trade after a complaint was made regarding a glut of Chinese steel imports flooding the market.

- Stuff