Battle for safe seat turns toxic

Mahuta, Morgan in 'a fight to the death' for the Maori vote

fairfax Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta has hit back at comments from Tukoroirangi Morgan.

The cold war for thousands of Waikato-Tainui voters has turned hot with tribal heavyweight turned Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan accusing Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta of being a traitor.

The Maori Party president is labelling Labour Nanaia Mahuta's call to open his personal finances to scrutiny as 'desperate and misguided'.

FAIRFAX NZ Tukoroirangi Morgan has been accused of using Waikato-Tainui time for Maori PArty work.

Morgan has called Mahuta call to open his personal finances "desperate and misguided" and "kupapa behaviour" after she took aim on Friday in a Labour Party press release suggesting iwi money is footing the bill for Morgan's political activity.

"I am frankly saddened that Ms Mahuta consented to the release of this drivel," Morgan said in his response to the claims on Tuesday.

"In making these clumsy and baseless allegations, Ms Mahuta is allowing herself to be used by her party to attack one of her own."

READ MORE:

* The Maori King shuns Labour, talks up Maori and Mana Parties

* Willie Jackson: Maori King's speech fits the script

* Maori King's claims Andrew Little won't work with Maori Party wrong: Labour

​The stoush comes as Labour fights to keep its generations-old grip on Waikato-Tainui support after King Tuheitia publicly switched his allegiance to the Maori Party and Labour dipped to 26 per cent in a One News Colmar Brunton poll this week.

Morgan and Mahuta are both affiliated to the powerful iwi and of Ngati Mahuta descent. Morgan was a co-negotiator of the Waikato River Settlement alongside Mahuta's mother, Lady Raiha Mahuta.

"This is the same kupapa behaviour that the Pakeha colonists used so effectively against us 150 years ago," Morgan said.

Kupapa were pro-government Maori who, in the mid-1800s, were paid to fight against other Maori the Crown branded as rebels. Despite the word meaning to take a 'neutral' position in a conflict, in modern usage, it is used to brand someone as a traitor.

Mahuta, Labour's Hauraki-Waikato MP said Morgan is muddying the waters and confusing the core business of the tribe with politics.

There is a perception, she said, money earned by Morgan in his roles as spokesman for the Maori King Tuheitia​, Kahui Ariki representative on the tribe's governance arm Te Whakakitenga, and as a Tainui Group Holdings director is funding his party political work.

"The only way to fix this growing negative perception is for Tuku Morgan to disclose the honorariums and fees paid for the work he purports to undertake on the tribe's behalf," Mahuta said in her Friday statement.

She said the charitable status of Waikato-Tainui could come under scrutiny.

"Someone's footing the bill and it shouldn't be the tribe," she said.

Mahuta said she would not be "bullied" by Morgan's Kupapa jibe. It was a "purely political" response to her raising legitimate concerns from iwi members, who are also constituents, who want transparency about Morgan's activities and if there is a conflict between his tribal appointments and his political leanings.

"All he could do is, basically, make clear in what capacity is he acting, who is paying the bill and having greater disclosure because he is holding a number of hats.

"Clearly people are confused."

Several calls were made to Waikato-Tainui chairman Rahui Papa to ask if tribal funds have been used for Maori Party activity, but he could not be reached.

Otago University political analyst Dr Bryce Edwards said Mahuta's question is legitimate, although, "a bit rich" as all party presidents have jobs on the side.

The comments are an indication Mahuta is still smarting over Maori King Tuheitia's Koroneihana speech in August, where he his pulled support from the Labour Party, Edwards said.

"It illustrates just how rattled she is over this king's speech and what it all means. She is fighting back," Edwards said.

And he's sounding a warning - the battle for the Maori seats in the run to the 2017 election is going to be ugly.

"We are not going to see a lot of warmth between these players because there really is a fight to the death going on."

The king's speech was a shake-up for Maori politics, Edwards said. The reverberations of the "political earthquake" are still being seen.

Iwi-party relationships are changing and political commentators, as well as politicians, are still coming to grips with the changing landscape.

Waikato-Tainui is becoming an "institutional support base" for the Maori Party via Tuheitia and Morgan, Edwards said.

The influence of the king's speech and the subsequent fallout on the 2017 general election looks to be substantial, Edwards said and talks in the coming months between the Mana and Maori parties will be crucial.

"The numbers add up."

Mahuta, however, is prepared to get dirty in the process. Her seat is the most secure of the Labour-held Maori seats and she's not prepared to concede so easily.

"She's throwing these things out there in a rough and ready way," Edwards said. " To me it isn't entirely fair to throw those things out there like that."

"It makes it look as if she is really pushing her own self interest."

- Stuff