More than 90pc of prisoners have suffered mental health or substance use issues

Most NZ prisoners have suffered from mental health issues, now the Government's trying to do something about it.

More than 90 per cent of New Zealand prisoners have a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance use disorder. Laura Walters looks at why mental health issues are so prevalent in prisons and what Corrections is doing to address the issue.

Greg* developed mental health issues early in life.

He says as a child he was raped almost nightly by his father. When he ran away from home he was raped again at night in a park.

DAVID WHITE/FAIRFAX NZ Labour correctionhs spokesman Levin Davis says these prisoners were being "punished for being unwell".

The Dunedin man is poor - he doesn't have a warm house and blankets don't do the job.

He struggles to get the support he needs on the outside - it's hard to get help from Work and Income when you don't have a phone to make an appointment or a car to get you there.

Greg suffers from panic attacks and he acts out, this has landed him in prison. Sometimes he breaks the law in the hope of being locked up - at least it's warm and he gets three square meals inside.

When Greg was in prison in Christchurch he says he repeatedly asked for mental health support. When he didn't get what he wanted, he became frustrated, broke the rules and was punished.

Greg's not in prison anymore but he's still struggling with mental health issues and attempted to take his own life last month.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ Corrections Minister Judith Collins says she wants an improvement in mental health treatment to be her legacy.

Labour MPs Kelvin Davis and Clare Curran worked tirelessly to get Greg the help he needed late on a Friday night.

Curran eventually succeeded in having him admitted to a secure mental health facility.

Meanwhile, a recently released prisoner told Auckland radio station 95bFM he had his ADHD medication confiscated when he went to prison.

More than 62 per cent of prisoners have had a mental health issue in the past 12 months.

He says the medication was prescribed by a registered psychiatrist while he was on bail. It helped him with his impulsiveness.

The prison nurses who took his pills told him the medication could be traded as a form of commerce.

The prisoner told the radio station it took him three months of complaints to get his medication back. He believes it cost him his first shot at parole.

A Corrections report released this year found 91 per cent of prisoners have a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance use disorder. More than 62 per cent had an issue in the past 12 months.

Prisoners are three times more likely to have a 12-month diagnosis of any mental disorder (61 per cent compared to 21 per cent).

These disorders often went undetected or were not treated properly, the report said.

Corrections Minister Judith Collins says she's not surprised by the number of prisoners with mental health and substance abuse issues.

However, the problem was bigger than the department realised, so a new $14 million-package has been launched to try and curb the issue.

'PUNISHED FOR BEING UNWELL'

Labour corrections spokesman Kelvin Davis has stacks of hand-written letters, grouped into blue manilla folders on his desk. One's 98-pages long.

Davis says he reads every one himself.

"There's any number of stories of people who I believe have mental health issues and are needing help," he says, waving his hand at the hefty pile.

Theses prisoners' illnesses have not be caught early enough and they've not been dealt with properly, Davis says.

A lot of prisoners have a history of being sexually and domestically abused, and have drug and alcohol issues. These issues are aggravated by poverty problems - homelessness, hunger and siblings raising siblings.

In the end they don't get a good education, they don't get a good chance at life and they end up in prison.

"We're punishing them for being unwell."

Davis says he believes many wouldn't be in prison if they were diagnosed and supported earlier in life.

Rather than waiting until the offender got to prison to screen for mental health issues, these people should be tested after their first contact with police and the justice system.

Mandatory counselling or courses - similar to the drug and alcohol court being trialled at the moment - could be adopted instead of fines, community service or prison time.

REMEMBERED FOR MENTAL HEALTH FOCUS

Corrections Minister Judith Collins says when she leaves her post she she wants her legacy to be the work she's done in the mental health sphere.

It's a topic close to her heart, she says.

In the past, prisons haven't been seen as a place where you deal with mental health issues but that's changing.

For many offenders, this is the first time they've seen a medical specialist who can offer a diagnosis, treatment and support.

A lot of prisoners did not have GPs or seek support on the outside. Many didn't have a family who could see they needed help.

Then there's the stigma surrounding mental health, which exacerbated the problem.

"It's very difficult to get people to take help."

Strangely enough, prison is an ideal place to get that help, Collins says.

The Corrections report found women outweigh men in almost every category when it comes to mental health and substance use disorders.

They are more likely to have had mental health issues during the past 12 months than men (75 per cent compared to 61 per cent). They are also more likely to have two or more mental health or substance use disorders.

Almost $900,000 will go to social workers and counsellors to work with female offenders dealing with trauma, and support them with parenting and whanau issues, as part of the $14m two-year package.

Collins says the vast majority of women in prison gang connections and have been "brutalised", being sexually and psychologically abused, before coming to prison.

It would be unusual not to have some kind of mental health issues after that, she says.

HOW THE $14M IS BEING SPENT

The bulk of the funds from the two-year package ($10m) will go towards getting mental health clinicians and support workers into prisons, working with individuals and providing support to case managers.

A total of $2m will go towards special accommodation for a small number of offenders with significant mental health concerns or intellectual disabilities.

More than $900,000 has been allocated to post-release support for prisoners with mental health needs and their family. And an additional $350,000 is going towards improving the process for sharing information between justice sector agencies regarding offenders' mental health history.

Then there's the $900,000 focused towards female offenders.

TWO YEARS TO PROVE IT'S WORTHWHILE

The initiatives rolled out as part of the package are on trial for two years, if everything goes well it'll become permanent.

Corrections offender health director Bronwyn Donaldson says it's really important for Government to invest in mental health care in prisons.

The aim is to continue to raise rehabilitation rates but prisoners can't fully participate in work and training programmes if they're struggling with mental health issues.

Donaldson says the extra funding and access to specialist staff is already making a difference to offenders and prison healthcare staff.

It helps lift staff capabilities and confidence, better equipping them to deal with prisoners with mental health issues.

*Greg is not the Dunedin man's real name.

