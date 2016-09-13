Brownlee alone in being fined

Airport security breach data shows Brownlee only culprit made to pay fine

MAARTEN HOLL/FAIRFAX NZ Paying the cost to be the ex-boss: The CAA proved more than a match for Brownlee.

New data suggests one high-powered official who breached airport security was treated differently from scores of others.

But instead of giving cabinet minister Gerry Brownlee a break, aviation authorities seem to have made an example of him.

Brownlee, who was transport minister at the time, landed in trouble with the Civil Aviation Authority after he and his aides entered a gate lounge through an exit-only door at Christchurch Airport in 2014.

Gerry Brownlee apologises for a slip in judgement that landed him a $2000 fine.

There have been at least 237 breaches of the same civil aviation rule since January 2014, but only one fine was recorded in data released under the Official Information Act. Brownlee was penalised $2000 in late 2014.

Brownlee stayed on as a Minister after the last general election, but lost the transport portfolio.

JOHN SELKIRK/FAIRFAX NZ Other new information shows a slip-up in Auckland involving body parts caused last month's delays in Wellington.

"Look, we fly all the time. It was just one of those things where I thought right, I want to get to the gate, I'm in a hurry and crazy," he said at the time.

"I shouldn't have done it."

Decisions on how to deal with alleged security or ID card breaches followed "rigorous assessment of each alleged incident against a range of regulatory criteria," a CAA spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"There are a range of actions that can be taken in response to such breaches and the fact that only one breach of identity card requirements at our airports between 2014 -2016 resulted in a fine was based entirely on the outcome of that particular investigation ... There is no suggestion that the individuals involved in the security breaches had specific intent to carry out acts that compromise the safety and security of civil aviation operations."

Brownlee was in France this week for the Battle of the Somme centenary and his press secretary said the minister didn't want to comment on the airport issue.

The 237 breaches under Aviation Rule 19.357(b) included a range of offences, including inappropriate use of airport ID cards, and not having airport ID cards where required in high security areas.

Since the start of 2014, unauthorised people have been found in special security and "security-enhanced" airport zones eight times under another rule within civil aviation law.

None of these eight incidents were serious enough to result in arrests.

Airline Pilots' Association (NZALPA) president Tim Robinson said the union had no major airport security concerns, based on available information, but would "like to see continued vigilance" in the way security was handled.

FLYING BODY PARTS CAUSE DELAY

Meanwhile, other new information showed a breach at Auckland International Airport involving the transport of human bone marrow, cord cells or live tissue was to blame for delays at Wellington on August 11.

The body parts and organic matter were used in surgical procedures.

It's understood the incident happened after a medical courier boarded a flight bound for the capital without going through the proper security clearance in Auckland.

The incident involved a "breach of procedures" relating to the rules around carrying body parts, the Civil Aviation Authority's senior solicitor said.

Passengers were offloaded and a boarding gate at Wellington International Airport closed after the breach was reported.

Several Air New Zealand domestic flights were delayed.

