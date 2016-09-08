Tolley welcomes child sex offender register

Law passed to establish New Zealand's first child sex offender register

BEN CURRAN / FAIRFAX NZ Social Development Minister Anne Tolley has welcomed the passing of a law to set up a child sex offender register - the culmination of four year work.

Child Sex offenders released back into the community will now be tracked on a Government register, in some cases for the rest of their lives.

Parliament has passed a law to allow the setup of the register, which Social Development Minister Anne Tolley said would safeguard the community.

"Currently, these offenders can disappear back into communities when they have completed a sentence or order.

READ MORE:

* Proposed child sex offender register "could increase re-offending"

* Child sex offender register passes first step

* Police face $20m bill for child sex offenders register

* Child sex offenders register breaches human rights laws – lawyer

"When the register begins operating these offenders will be required by law to provide a range of personal information and inform Police of any change in their circumstances, which will allow a dedicated team of Police and Corrections staff to know where they are and track changes in their lives," Tolley said.

Any changes could be a trigger for reoffending, and authorised staff across a number of approved agencies would have the power to monitor and assess risks and take any necessary action.

The register would operate on a tiered system, with offenders required to be on it for a term of life, 15 years or eight years - depending on their offence and the sentence imposed.

Any failure to give the required information, including giving false information, would land an offender with either a fine or imprisonment.

The Government gave $8.2 million in development and operating costs for the register, in the May Budget. Cabinet had already agreed to a $35.5 million allocation to fund the technology to administer it.

"Work started on plans for a register four years ago, and I want to thank Police and other agencies for their hard work," said Tolley.

"I made it clear right from the start that this would not be a public register, as we need all of these names in one place and on one register, to include those with and without name suppression so that no offenders can fall through the cracks.

"The safety of children comes before everything else, and we now have another tool to make sure they aren't harmed."

- Stuff