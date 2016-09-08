Key takes ribbing over Sevens

New Zealand PM John Key gets hard time over Olympic Sevens losses

JO MOIR / FAIRFAX NZ Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, right, was quick to remind NZ PM John Key about Australia taking gold over the Kiwi women's Sevens team in Rio.

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key had to deal with a ribbing from both the Japanese and Australian leaders, who took great pleasure boasting about their Olympic sevens wins.

At a gala dinner in Vientiane on Wednesday night, ahead of the East Asia Summit (EAS) on Thursday, Key said both Shinzo Abe and Malcolm Turnbull bounded up to him to talk about Japan beating the New Zealand men's sevens team and Australia taking gold over the Kiwi women.

"I took a hard time from the Japanese Prime Minister about how the Mighty Blossoms beat the All Blacks and from the Australian Prime Minister that our girls lost in the final," he said.

JO MOIR / FAIRFAX NZ NZ Prime Minister John Key meets with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Got a friendly hard time from Japanese PM @AbeShinzo and @TurnbullMalcolm about the Olympic Sevens last night. pic.twitter.com/PAOcnol3Re — John Key (@johnkeypm) September 8, 2016

The dinner was also Key's first chance to catch up with US President Barack Obama and first on the agenda was the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA).

READ MORE:

* NZ's $11.5m gift to Laos

* NZ and Australia still 'BFFs forever'

* Kim Jong-un 'unpredictable' - Key

"We just said to him obviously we were keen and encouraged by the comments he was making, that we were keen to see it progress."

The Japanese have also expressed their desire for the TPPA to be passed and everyone is aware "there's only a window of opportunity," Key said.

"We'll try and grab that with both hands" and avoid the process being drawn out and potentially taking many more years.

He said it will be much more challenging getting it across the line if Donald Trump is the next President.

Key also plans to talk to Obama about Helen Clark's bid for the United Nations Secretary-General later on Thursday when they catch up again.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev asked Key on Wednesday night if he was in for "a tough conversation" when they formally met on Thursday given they're not backing Clark for the job.

Key responded, "not really, as long as you remember these two words - Helen Clark - you'll be fine".

The bond between Key and both Turnbull and Obama is more obvious than ever in Laos and was captured in a photo by the Prime Minister's office at the dinner.

Obama can be seen with his hand on Key's shoulder while all three are laughing and sharing a joke.

And on Thursday the trio arrived for EAS together and walked in smiling and chatting.

Great to catch up with @POTUS President Obama at the East Asia Summit dinner last night. pic.twitter.com/DnhNFd0TgY — John Key (@johnkeypm) September 8, 2016

Key and Turnbull turned up at the gala dinner together on Wednesday after they'd popped out for a drink and decided it was easier to share a limo back to the event.

Following EAS Key will have one last meeting in Laos with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte - Obama cancelled his meeting with Duterte after the Philippines leader called him a "son of a b***h" earlier in the week.

From there Key will check out a UXO Lao Training Centre where people are trained to disarm munitions.

Next stop is the Pacific Islands Forum in the Federated States of Micronesia where Key will arrive on Friday to discuss issues including climate change, fisheries and regional security.