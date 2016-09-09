Duterte 'absolutely resolute' - Key

Philippines President 'absolutely resolute' on drug crackdown - John Key

JO MOIR/FAIRFAX NZ New Zealand Prime Minister John Key (right) meets with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte at the East Asia Summit in Laos.

Any expectations a meeting between John Key and the Philippines President could have kicked off over human rights issues were extinguished after a "reserved" Rodrigo Duterte turned up.

The chat between the pair almost didn't happen after the East Asia Summit (EAS) ran overtime - the Philippines delegation initially cancelled it but some juggling meant they had time for a brief meeting.

Duterte's presence at EAS has been clouded in controversy after US President Barack Obama cancelled a meeting with him after the Philippines leader called him a term translating to "son of a b***h".

The two president's reportedly ended up meeting briefly at a gala dinner on Wednesday night despite them being seated at opposite ends of the room.

Duterte's hardline approach to extrajudicial killings has many in the region concerned the human rights of some Filipino's are being ignored.

Key asked for an assurance that innocent people weren't being caught up in Duterte's mission to clean up the country's drug culture but the answer was murky.

"He believes his track record of being absolutely resolute is something that works. He didn't really give us a direct answer to what happens if the innocent get associated with what is essentially extra judicial hearings," Key said.

"He wasn't overly defensive funnily enough and we were quite direct with him."

Duterte spun the human rights perspective around and said he was saving potentially millions of Filipinos being fed drugs and becoming addicted by getting rid of the source.

"In the meeting he was ... reasonably sort of matter of fact but unapologetic for what he's doing," Key said.

Polls show Duterte has more than 90 per cent support from the public and that means he's probably unlikely to change the hardened reputation he's widely known for.

But Key said the Philippines and the United States had long had a strong relationship and he suspected Duterte wouldn't want to do anything to damage that.

He said it was quite possible Duterte wasn't defensive in their meeting because he'd thought about his offensive comments regarding Obama and "in the light of day he won't want to damage that relationship".

