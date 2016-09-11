Parliament through the eyes of a rookie

inthehouseNZ / YouTube Prime Minister John Key has been told to leave question time.

To say politicians sometimes act like children probably strikes most people as a waste of breath. But when I sat in on my first Question Time in Parliament this week, I was surprised at just how much the scene played out like that of a class of tired, hangry kids.

I've watched this lively fixture on Parliament TV before but the version we see in our living rooms doesn't do the reality justice.

They're debating important issues - homelessness, house prices, police resources - but it seems to be more of a point-scoring exercise.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES If you thought the Prime Minister was above the Question Time argy-bargy, you'd be wrong.

Like kids in a classroom, it's all about getting laughs.

A question about immigration and work visas from Winston Peters to John Key gets lost in a retort about indian food - raucous laughter ensues from National.

Parliament TV Annette King giving the "two" finger salute during question time.

And debate about the housing crisis takes a wayward turn towards nude portraiture, thanks to Andrew Little's rug art.

Most of it's pretty light-hearted, if not loud. The member's responses are often lost in the din of heckling.

And the calls from the cheap seats almost always have the desired effect of throwing the speaker off their train of thought. Admirably they stutter on - those many years of debating competitions are finally coming in handy.

LAWRENCE SMITH / FAIRFAX NZ Laura Walters. "Question Time is a strange tradition of heckling and posturing, and I got to experience it first-hand this week at Parliament".

But it's not just the back benchers trying to get noticed, senior ministers love to join the fray, with the big kids (John Key and Andrew Little) often leading the ruckus.

At one point a supplementary question from Iain Lees-Galloway to the Minister of Immigration about migrant work visas is answered with a resounding "no! by Steven Joyce (not the Minister of Immigration).

"No you haven't!", "That's a lie!", or "Yeah", are firm favourites when it comes to retorts shouted across the room.

Parliament TV Question time in Parliament on Thursday ended in MPs calling each other "jerks"

But if anyone on the Opposition side is at a loss for a good comeback "eight long years" is a winning go-to.

Parliamentary rules for filming mean this colourful toing and froing are often lost on the tellie, with the mics and cameras picking up only the member standing to talk.

And if, like me, Parliament was not sitting during your school trips to the capital, you may not have had the pleasure of watching the leaders of our country battle it out in the playground.

Then there are the mysterious women shuffling in and out of the House; eyes down, notepad in hand.

These are the Hansard editors - their job is to provide the official recording of Parliamentary debate. But they evoke memories of high school note runners, delivering notes between the class and the principal's office.

Every now and again the kids throw their toys too hard and the teacher (Speaker David Carter) steps in, threatening to throw them out.

When I bring up my thoughts on the juvenile posturing, my colleague laughs.

"It's all theatre."

It has to be said, our elected officials do put long hours into seriously debating important matters, like the Housing Amendment Bill this week (17 hours of filibustering).

So why is there a need to play up during question time? Is it a show for the audience who hover above?

Some of those sitting in the public gallery look amused but mostly they look perplexed and bored.

Even a few MPs were holding their heads up with their hands.

Maybe it's a bit of light relief after the heavy, policy-laden discussions they've had all day. Or maybe they're just showing off for their friends?

