NZ condemns nuclear test

NZ condemns North Korean nuclear testing, convenes Security Council

REUTERS North Korea has conducted a nuclear explosion test aimed at examining the power of its nuclear warheads.

New Zealand has condemned the latest nuclear bomb test by North Korea, and will convene the United Nations Security Council in response.

It's been confirmed the reclusive state detonated its fifth atomic device, after a European monitoring registered an "artificial" magnitude 5.0 seismic event near the north's northeastern nuclear test site.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that "artificial seismic waves" from a quake measuring 5.0 were detected near the Punggye-ri test site.

REUTERS Foreign Minister Murray McCully says North Korea's nuclear test is a "dangerous affront to the international community and a serious threat to regional security".

As President of the UN Security Council, New Zealand will convene the world's powers to discuss a response.



Foreign Minister Murray McCully said North Korea's nuclear test is a "dangerous affront to the international community and a serious threat to regional security".

BRENDAN MCDERMID Earlier in the year, The United Nations Security Council voted to approve a resolution that would dramatically tighten existing restrictions on North Korea.

"This latest nuclear test is highly provocative and deeply concerning, especially as it comes on the back of a series of ballistic missile launches by North Korea recently," McCully said.

"This is the fifth nuclear test conducted by North Korea, and it directly defies the UN Security Council which has demanded that North Korea stop nuclear testing."

Just two days ago, the council condemned a North Korean missile test – threatening "further significant measures" if it refused to stop.

It gave no indication of what further measures it would take at the time, but today's nuclear test is a significant escalation of events.

North Korean state media have reported the newly developed nuclear warhead was capable of being mounted on to a ballistic missile.

"New Zealand absolutely rejects the testing of nuclear weapons and is strongly committed global disarmament and non-proliferation.

"As President of the Security Council we expect to convene a meeting in response to the test shortly," McCully said.

North Korea has repeatedly defied Security Council resolutions demanding it end its weapons testing.

Despite being subject of some of the toughest sanctions imposed by the council in more than 20 years, it hasn't deterred North Korea from its tests.

Labour's Foreign Affairs spokesperson David Shearer said it showed North Korea was proceeding with "a dangerous escalation of weapons that directly threatens countries in the region".

Shearer himself has held several roles with the UN in the Middle East and Africa.

"World leaders meeting in Laos, including John Key, need to focus on this issue as their first priority and develop a strategy for dealing with the issue.

"That means John Key should raise the issue, particularly amongst the strategic players in the region, South Korea, the United States and most notably China, which wields the most influence over North Korea," Shearer said.

He said New Zealand had been a leader in nuclear non-proliferation, and now it should show leadership "as a matter of urgency".

