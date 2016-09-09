Personal touch for Key's spin doctor

Key's press secretary scores encouraging words from POTUS

Michael Fox US President Barack Obama's recognises the "challenge" of keeping John Key' out of trouble.

It can be a thankless task running spin for John Key, so it's good to know the leader of the free world has your back.

The Prime Minister's press secretary Michael Fox (it has to be said a former Fairfax political reporter) had the audacity to ask his boss to get United States President Barack Obama to sign a copy of his book The Audacity of Hope during this week's East Asia Summit in Laos.

Obama obliged, but added a good-natured flick at Key - his golfing buddy - in the process.

Michael Fox US President Barack Obama signs a copy of his book for John Key's press secretary.

"All the best ... and thanks for keeping your boss out of trouble; I know it's a challenge!" Obama wrote.

Fox proudly posted the dedication on his Facebook page as well as a picture of Key getting POTUS' John Hancock - presumably as insurance against demands from reporters for further proof.

