John Key defends Minister

John Key defends Women's Minister's refusal to comment on Chief's stripper scandal

John Key has defended his Women's Minister's refusal to comment on a controversial investigation into the Chiefs stripper scandal, saying ultimately he speaks for the Government.

The Prime Minister doesn't dispute it's Louise Upston's job to advocate for women and he says she takes her responsibilities seriously.

"It's not always the place for the Government to jump in there or a Minister to jump in there when a report's not even issued.

supplied Women's Minister, Louise Upston, declined to comment on the scandal, saying it was a matter for the rugby organisation.

"To the best of my knowledge that report only came out a day or so ago, so not that long ago, and I don't know when exactly she's been asked," Key told media in Pohnpei, where he is attending the Pacific Islands Forum.

Upston refused to comment on the case, saying it is "entirely a matter" for the rugby organisation - Sport Minister Jonathan Coleman followed suit.

As calls for an independent investigation into the Chiefs stripper scandal continue to grow, the woman at the centre of it all says she doesn't want it investigated by any other agency - and just wants to be left alone.



Police have said they are revisiting her, after an interview with Scarlette was played on radio on Friday.



She talked about players throwing gravel at her, touching her private parts and shouting obscene chants as they crowded around her.



Politicians have slammed the "bogus" investigation, while organisations including the Sexual Abuse Prevention Network and the Human Rights Commission urging the rugby union to sort out how it deals with women.



Key said it was for Upston to make comments "when she sees fit...but she might think I've made enough comments, and as I say, I speak for the government so she may have thought that's good enough."



"The point I was making pretty clearly was that there's no question some behaviour has been unacceptable - I think there's a lot of lessons to be learned - and I think the Chiefs and other rugby franchises need to take a moment to reflect whether this is the right long term thing in terms of a way of celebrating at the end of the season," he said.



On Friday, NZ Rugby said the organisation would work with rape survivor and sexual violence survivors advocate Louise Nicholas on an education programmes for players.

- Stuff