Clark optimistic about UN bid

Helen Clark in eighth place for United Nations ballots

PHIL REID/FAIRFAX NZ Helen Clark is still in the running for UN Secretary General.

Helen Clark says she will stay in the race to lead the United Nations after trailing in the latest round of voting.

Clark remains in the bottom half of candidates but said she was pleased with her improvement among a tight pack of candidates.

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres still leads the race to become the next United Nations Secretary-General after the fourth UN Security Council secret ballot on Friday.

Guterres received 12 encourage, two discourage and one no opinion.

Guterres, who was prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002 and served as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015, also won the first three rounds of secret ballots by the Security Council.

Two of the initial 12 candidates have dropped out and British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said he hoped the field could be narrowed further.



"The absolute minimum that a candidate needs is nine positive votes and no vetoes, so any candidate that is some way off that minimum is not going to win this race," Rycroft said ahead of the fourth ballot.



Reports gave Clark six encourage votes, seven discourage and two no opinion placing her eighth in the 10 strong field.

- Stuff