'Possible' US helped Helen Clark

Helen Clark in eighth place for United Nations ballots and staying in the race

PHIL REID/FAIRFAX NZ Helen Clark is still in the running for UN Secretary General.

Prime Minister John Key says it's "possible" the United States threw some support behind Helen Clark and didn't discourage her bid for the United Nations top job in a straw poll on Saturday.

Clark says she will stay in the race to lead the UN after trailing in the latest round of voting.

Clark remains in the bottom half of candidates but said she was pleased with her improvement among a tight pack of candidates - the eight discourage votes she received in the last poll dropped to seven on Saturday.

While it's impossible to know how each county voted, Key said US President Barack Obama sympathised with Clark and offered his personal support.

In fact Key said all five permanent members of the United Nations, who have veto powers for the Secretary-General race, have expressed "personal support" for Clark.

"It's impossible for us to know, ultimately what people say and how countries ultimately vote in these types of contests are quite different and difficult things to decipher but it's possible" the US changed their vote to no opinion, he said.

Key spent time chatting both formally and informally with United Nation member countries at the East Asia Summit in Laos this week where he said he pushed Clark's credentials for the job.

Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres still leads the race to become the next United Nations Secretary-General after the fourth UN Security Council secret ballot on Friday.

Guterres received 12 encourage, two discourage and one no opinion.

Guterres, who was prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002 and served as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from June 2005 to December 2015, also won the first three rounds of secret ballots by the Security Council.

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully said Clark received six encourage votes, seven discourage and two no opinion placing her eighth in the 10 strong field.

"Countries want to have her on that shortlist so that when the serious negotiations start she's one of the options on the table," McCully said from Pohnpei where both he and Key are attending the Pacific Islands Forum.

"I think it's impossible to say anyone's a good chance as a compromise candidate. What's more accurate is that history has always seen eastern European candidates cancelled out by the veto...Clark's justified in making the decision to stay in the contest," McCully said.

Two of the initial 12 candidates have dropped out and British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said he hoped the field could be narrowed further.



"The absolute minimum that a candidate needs is nine positive votes and no vetoes, so any candidate that is some way off that minimum is not going to win this race," Rycroft said ahead of the fourth ballot.

- Stuff