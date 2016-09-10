Islands miss out on matches

Pacific Islands miss out on sports matches after rights on-sold

Jo Moir Prime minister John Key and Foreign Affairs minister Murray McCully at the Pacific Islands Forum.

Free-to-air sport that was expected on small screens across the Pacific hasn't quite been delivered - despite its announcement by New Zealand Prime Minister John Key a year ago.

At the Pacific Islands' Forum (PIF) in Papua New Guinea last year Key announced a free-to-air deal that would provide up to eight hours of coverage a day.

The high-quality television content was expected to be available to Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, Niue, Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Phil Walter Fiji is missing out on Super 15 rugby matches - like this one, played between the Chiefs and the Crusaders at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

But speaking to media at the PIF in the Federated States of Micronesia on Saturday, Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully said a commercial dispute erupted after SANZA on-sold rights to another agent who hasn't provided the content.

This means both Fiji and Samoa - two countries providing a wealth of talent to the New Zealand rugby pool - don't have access to selected Super 15 matches, Rugby Championship tests and ITM Cup games.

McCully said the parties involved are still talking and trying to come up with a better arrangement for next season.

Most of the Super Rugby promised and additional news and current affairs coverage has been landing on the screens of the majority of the Pacific Islands with the exception of "two or three in the region," he said.

"We're working on a plan to try and expand the coverage for next season and SANZAR said openly they're enthusiastic about a Super Rugby team from the Pacific being part of the next stage of development.

"We're keeping close to that and seeing what we can do to support that," he said.

On Saturday Key made a new announcement when he committed $5 million in renewable energy projects to Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands and Palau. "The funding will allow the development of up to 400kW of solar generated power in each of the three countries - that's the renewable equivalent of about half a million litres of fuel per annum," he said.

