French Pacific?

NZ supports French bid for seats at the Pacific Islands Forum

JO MOIR PM John Key chats with Federated States of Micronesia President Peter Christian who is hosting the Pacific Islands Forum.

Pacific Island leaders are pushing back against letting the French into their annual forum but Prime Minister John Key says he supports the bid.

Both New Caledonia and French Polynesia, whose foreign policy and security is controlled by France, have been vying for a seat at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

The issue is expected to generate fiery debate at the leader's retreat in Pohnpei on Saturday with several nations, including Nauru, believed to be angry at the idea of the two countries joining.

New Caledonia Tourism New Caledonia has its foreign policy and security controlled by France.

"When the French Prime Minister was in New Zealand recently I made the point that I thought there was actually a case for both of them to have admission to PIF," Key said.

"You could make a case they don't perfectly fit the criteria but in the end this is ultimately a collection of countries who get together every 12 months to discuss Pacific issues."

Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully said several nations were against the bid because of strong concerns regarding how their foreign policy was handled from France.

JO MOIR A Pohnpei local prepares Kava for the Pacific Islands Forum leaders

Key dismissed suggestions he supported the bid because it would prompt France to contribute aid to the region - New Zealand and Australia provide the bulk of the money at the moment.

"France has had, because of its territorial rights, a long term interest in the Pacific and it will continue to be a significant supporter of those economies," he said.

"I don't think we'll be expecting France to change from that perspective, it's more about what they can do to the overall debate of discussion that takes place."

"The debate in my opinion at the forum would be stronger for their admittance," he said.

Federated States of Micronesia President Peter Christian, who is hosting the forum in Pohnpei, also supports the French bid.

He says the forum deals with "issues with no borders yet in this particular case there are those who would like to build a wall".

One leader with a seat at the retreat who chooses not to be there is Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

On Friday Bainimarama removed his foreign minister, Ratu Inoke, from the job and gave the portfolio to himself in a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Inoke is already at PIF representing Fiji in place of his leader, who hasn't attended since he was banned in 2009 following a military coup.

Key said he was personally disappointed about Inoke's demotion as he'd found his a "really effective person to deal with".

"We've had a series of issues over the last decade with Fiji where it's been important to have open dialogue."

Another issue expected to be raised at the leader's retreat is the ongoing human rights abuses in West Papua.

The issue was widely debated at PIF in Papua New Guinea last year and ended with the host Prime Minister, Peter O'Neill, being asked to discuss with Indonesian officials the possibility of a fact-finding mission.

That mission has never gone ahead and given the close ties between some Pacific nations, in particular Fiji, and Indonesia, it's unlikely to get across the line.

McCully said last year's approach wasn't overly "productive" and it's likely any conversations with Indonesian officials would be handed over to foreign ministers to pursue.

- Stuff