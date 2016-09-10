Hundreds protest TPPA

Hundreds attend TPPA protest in Wellington

KEVIN STENT/FAIRFAX NZ. A small group of protesters, including "Uncle Scam" Shane Hayes, braved the cold weather for a TPPA protest at Civic Square.

About 200 people have braved the elements to attend an anti-TPPA rally in Wellington this afternoon.

Onlookers listened to representatives of the Council of Trade Unions and environmental organisations 350.org and Coal Action Network Aotearoa speak about the agreement's possible effects.

Representatives from The Green Party, Labour, New Zealand First and the Maori Party also attended.

Musicians have also took the stage at the rally in Civic Square, which started at noon and is scheduled to finish at about 4:30pm.

Facebook page "It's Our Future - Kiwis concerned about TPPA" posted a notice inviting members to a "rally for democracy".

The rally is one of 12 events being held around the country today.

TPP Free Wellington rally organiser Greg Rzesniowiecki said a last-minute decision was made to go ahead with the rally amid overcast conditions.

"We're glad the weather is good in other centres."

The TPPA came about when New Zealand tried to strike a deal with Singapore in 2002. It then snowballed into a global deal to better connect the international market.

The agreement would connect 12 countries and aimed to greatly reduce tariffs, or imposed tax, on exports. The countries are: New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United States, Japan, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Vietnam, Mexico, Malaysia and Brunei.

The government said TPPA would ease access into large markets, diversify the country's export destinations, and lower export tariffs by 93 per cent. It was signed by each country in February 2016 and will take effect late 2017 to early 2018.

