Petition on baby-snatching

Forced adoption petition to be presented to Parliament

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Maggie Wilkinson, now 72, living in the Coromandel, who tried to take on the Anglican church over being forced to give up her baby in the 1960s had to drop her private legal battle but is now spearheading a bid for a national inquiry.

Women who claim their babies were stolen from them in Church or State forced adoptions because they were unmarried will petition parliament in the bid for a formal inquiry and apology into the historical practice.

The women's efforts have been knocked back to date, despite Australian women receiving an apology in 2013 from then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard over similar experiences.

Maggie Wilkinson, from the Coromandel, has led the push for our Government to apologise too, after hurdles including lost records and a mounting legal bill resulted in her dropping private legal action against the Anglican Church.

A select committee declined to open an inquiry in 1997 but acknowledged publicly that coercive adoptions did occur. A Government inquiry in 2000 was parked when both sides of the House could not agree on a draft report, and it was raised again in 2012 by then-MP Lianne Dalziel.

The current Government has declined to hold an inquiry, and when Labour MP Jacinda Ardern took the issue to select committee recently it could not gain the cross-party vote required to kick-start an inquiry.

Wilkinson has since launched an online petition to Parliament, which by Sunday had received more than 100 signatures. She has also lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

"I've had this grief over this for so, so many years and it's been totally ignored," she said. "I want an apology. I want exactly what happened in Australia. They say there isn't a need, but we know that this happened throughout the Western world."

Forced adoption was a well-documented international phenomenon in postwar Christian-dominant societies, particularly in Ireland.

Wilkinson had previously sought compensation over her treatment at age 19 in the Auckland unwed mother's home and orphanage, St Mary's, during the early 1960s.

She got pregnant to a boyfriend during an era when abortion was illegal, unmarried women were not allowed to obtain contraception, and there was no welfare for solo mothers.

Her boyfriend refused to marry her and her ashamed parents sent her to St Mary's where she was forced to work and her daughter was taken off her immediately at birth.

They did not meet again until she tracked down Wilkinson 17 years later. Correspondence between Church figures revealed it later investigated and verified her account of her ill-treatment at the home.

Wilkinson's lawyer sought to prove her claim that her daughter was adopted out coercively, and illegally early by the laws of the day - but court records were lost.

The Church also told her the papers she wanted for her claim were lost too, in a fire, and a flood, Wilkinson claimed.

Since Wilkinson's story came to light publicly, the Archbishop of New Zealand has said he would support an inquiry into past adoption practices.

