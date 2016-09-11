France invited into Pacific

France takes new seat in the Pacific

New Caledonia Tourism New Caledonia and Tahiti have been voted in as members of the Pacific Island Forum.

There will be a French influence at the Pacific Islands’ Forum in Samoa next year after leaders voted to give New Caledonia and French Polynesia full membership.

At the leader’s retreat in Pohnpei on Saturday Prime Minister John Key and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pushed the case for the two French territories to be let in, after years of knocking on the door.

“The thing I like about it is these are two countries that have quite developed economies. They’re quite active in the issues that matter - tourism, renewable energy and fisheries for instance,’’ Key said.

Jo Moir Prime minister John Key says New Zealand's position on whether New Caledonia and Tahiti should be included has changed over time.

Fundamentally it gives the forum “more weight,’’ he said.

New Zealand changed its tune after previously agreeing with other Pacific nations that the two French territories not having control over their foreign policy and defence meant they shouldn’t be allowed full membership.

“We’ve changed our position over time,’’ Key said.

Ahead of the retreat Foreign Affairs Minister Murray McCully had warned that the motion probably wouldn’t pass because of opposition from members.

On Sunday McCully said he was “pleasantly surprised” leaders had worked through their differences and got it over the line so quickly.

Bubbling away behind the scenes of the forum was the chaos breaking out in Fiji where Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has had a Cabinet reshuffle and ordered for some Opposition MPs, including the leader, to be arrested.

Bainimarama isn’t at the forum in the Federated States of Micronesia after refusing to attend since he was banned in 2009 - instead he sent his foreign minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, who he's since strippped of the role while he’s in Pohnpei.

McCully met with Kubuabola on Sunday where he told him New Zealand was “very closely interested in developments in Fiji’’.

The arrests are understood to relate to “a question of whether there were permits given for a gathering at which some of these individuals were panelists,’’ he said.

“Anything restraining free speech would be a concern to the New Zealand government.’’

McCully said a lot of good things have happened since the disarray in Fiji after Bainimarama led a military coup in 2006 and “we want to keep encouraging those who move things in a good direction’’.

Key said New Zealand is closely observing what is going on and hoping it will remain calm.

“The Government won an election reasonably recently. We thought they’d just get on and run the country, they’ve got the support of the people so they don’t need to do anything particularly silly,’’ he said.

Before the forum wrapped up on Sunday Key announced a $10 million Pacific Sporting Partnerships programme aimed at getting more children in Pacific countries playing sports and being healthy.

“The long term benefits might also be that we’ll continue to have a great crop of Samoan players that can add to the mighty All Blacks from time to time,’’ Key joked to Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi.

The programme will initially focus on netball and rugby in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and the Cook Islands.

Malielegaoi said all four nations were grateful for the support and hoped it would extend to include cricket in the future.

“Over 50 per cent of our population comprises of young people. Many are not employed but have talents in playing sport.

“Sport is no longer looked at as a leisure activity, it’s employment for our youths,’’ he said.

- Stuff