Homeless wait growing: Labour

Labour questions new homeless stats

FAIRFAX NZ Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett says the Government's social housing reform programme is "on track".

Labour says new figures showing it takes an average seven months to house families who are living in cars are "disturbing".



Leader Andrew Little said it took an average 217 days to house families who were living in cars on the state housing list. That was almost double from December 2015 when it took 108 days.



"John Key made a song and dance about how the Ministry's 'flying squads' could give families living in cars immediate help. Paula Bennett claimed her policy to relocate state housing tenants outside Auckland would give homeless families a roof over their heads 'within days'."



"In fact the opposite has happened," Little said.



"Written answers provided to Labour also show there are more families living in cars. In the last quarter there were 88, up from 76 last September.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ "National has a fundamental lack of care," says Labour leader Andrew Little.

"These figures show those living in tents or public places haven't fared much better. There are currently over 75 families living in a tent or public place waiting for a state house. In the last quarter the Ministry housed 11 of these over an average of 157 days – or five months. That is up from 99 days last December.

"While most of these families are given a 'Priority A' waiting list status, some have been given 'Priority B'. It beggars belief that the waiting list criteria is now so tight that even people who are living in tents in a park or a car on the side of the road are not considered the highest priority.

"It is disgraceful that the Government knows these families are living in cars or tents and is either taking too long to house them or is not housing them at all. It shows National has a fundamental lack of care," Little said.

But Bennett suggested the numbers were not a true reflection of the situation.

She said the Government's social housing reform programme was "on track" with more social housing available in Auckland and more on the way.

"There are currently 3185 community housing places funded from Income Related Rent subsidies throughout New Zealand and an increase in Housing New Zealand houses in Auckland, with another 3000 to be delivered over the next three years.

"We have also changed the rules so that people needing emergency accommodation can access a grant if they have to stay in motels. This was part of my Budget announcement of $41.1 million which is also helping current providers remain viable. We have signed contracts for almost all of the 800 emergency places throughout New Zealand at any one time, and I have a work programme under way to source more," Bennett says.

"MSD's reporting on the time to house applicants for social housing recorded both the priority rating of the applicant and their current accommodation (for example, a car, tent, emergency housing etc) as they appeared on their application at the time they were offered a property," Bennett said.

"An applicant's circumstances may have changed significantly from the time their application was placed on the Social Housing Register to the time they received an offer of housing. It would be incorrect to infer from the data that an applicant who went on the register as homeless or living in insecure accommodation is in that situation throughout course of their time on the register.

"There is absolutely no need for people to remain living in insecure housing. If they go to Work and Income, options will be discussed with them and if there are no emergency housing beds available they can be offered a non-recoverable grant to pay for accommodation.

Bennett also questioned figures from Labour's Phil Twyford about community housing providers (CHPs) not being able to provide places within the Government's new funding parameters of providing up to 50 per cent in a grant and then paying Income Related Rent to the CHP up to market rent.

"We have more than 1000 places in the pipeline and every indication is that with the new funding parameters, CHPs will be able to build and lease significant new housing. Since we are currently in negotiations we cannot disclose who those negotiations are with," Bennett says.

"I am very focused on providing more permanent houses and emergency places. Every week Housing New Zealand has on average 15 new places and we are scaling up and seeing an average of 150 people housed each week.

"There are always challenges. Building processes are never fast, whether that is due to resource consents, ensuring infrastructure is in place, or the actual building itself.

"There are also people challenges. Almost 14 per cent, or around 150, of the 1100 or so offers made each month are withdrawn due to HNZ not being able to contact the applicant after repeated attempts. Fewer than 2 per cent of HNZ properties are vacant at any one time so it is crucial people seriously consider the properties offered to them.

"Despite these challenges, we are making progress and will continue to do so."

- Stuff