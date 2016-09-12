Push to raise youth justice age

Don't try 17-year-old's as adults, Government told

Chris Skelton Social Development MInister Anne Tolley has previously signalled the Government would consider raising the youth justice age.

Seventeen year olds should not be tried as adult criminals, the Government has been told in an open letter from more than 30 frontline groups working in the youth justice sector.

The letter urges the Government to "do the right thing" by raising the youth justice age from 16 to 17.

"Including 17-year-olds in the youth justice system is the right thing to do. All children deserve a fair go, especially when they have so often had a rough start. If you do not include 17 year olds in the youth justice system you are failing to take action to breath the crime cycle for these children."

PETER MEECHAM/ FAIRFAX NZ Seventeen year olds still vulnerable, says open letter to Government on youth offenders

The letter is signed by more than 30 organisations and others with frontline experience and a research background including law professionals, the Salvation Army, YMCA, Unicef and Women's Refuge and urges the Government to give "all children a fair go".

"This week Queensland became the last Australian state to extend the youth justice system to include 17-year-olds. It's time for us to do the same. The evidence is crystal clear. Collectively, we call on you to include 17-year-olds in our youth justice system."

The group claimed public backing for the move, saying a recent study of public opinion on youth crime found that people valued restorative justice and rehabilitation over punishment.

"Most people think that it is never too late to help a young person to change their future. In fact, those who have been victims themselves are even more likely to be supportive of rehabilitative approaches, such as found in our youth justice system.



The letter comes ahead of a United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child examination of New Zealand's record in areas including youth justice. The hearing will take place this week.

That was one of a number of recommendations being considered by Cabinet in its review of children and young peoples' services.

